Upper Deer Creek Church
Address: 5019 E. 1400 S.
Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.
No violations noted.
Omelerick’s
Address: 201 S. California St., Galveston
Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.
No violations noted.
Sweetie’s Market
Address: 207 California St., Galveston
Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.
No violations noted.
United In Faith Church of Galveston
Address: 515 S. Maple St., Galveston
Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.
No violations noted.
Speedway #8043
Address: 434 S. California St., Galveston
Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.
Three critical violations noted.
C — 4 market sandwich wraps, 3 market fresh sandwiches, 9 deli express cheeseburgers not date labeled.
C — One market sandwich, 9 deli express cheeseburgers held past use-by date.
C — Handwashing sink must not be blocked.
Two noncritical violations noted.
NC — Back mop sink faucet leaking.
NC — Facility in need of deep cleaning.
Fast Lane Foods #4/Subway
Address: 108 N. California St.
Routine inspection; June 23, 2023.
Subway
No violations noted.
Fast Lane Foods
Three critical violations noted.
C — Chicken containers in back prep fridge were held past their use-by date.
C — Several containers of various foods in back cooler not date labeled.
C — Front handwash sink was being used for other purposes (holding food utensils).
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — Ice scoop must be stored with handle above the ice to prevent cross contamination.
Tank’s Pizza
Address: US 35 South, Galveston
Routine inspection; June 23, 2023.
No violations noted.
American Legion Post 415
Address: 315 E. Jackson St., Galveston
Routine inspection; June 23, 2023.
No violations noted.
Dusty’s Tavern
Address: 116 N. Sycamore St., Galveston
Routine inspection; June 23, 2023.
No violations noted.
Neighborhood Tavern
Address: 314 Wilkinson St.
Routine inspection; June 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Krieg’s Tavern
Address: 1417 13th St.
Routine inspection; June 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Sub Tavern
Address: 808 Bates St.
Routine inspection; June 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Corner Pub
Address: 1408 17th St.
Routine inspection; June 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Bella Rose Hair Artistry
City: Logansport
Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.
Passed inspection.
Fatt Matt’s Tatts
City: Logansport
Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.
Passed inspection.
MOB’s Haven Tattoo
City: Logansport
Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.
Passed inspection.
Shine P.M.U./Reflections
City: Logansport
Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.
Passed inspection.
50 Shades of Beauty
City: Logansport
Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.
Passed inspection.
Melski’s Physical Graffiti
City: Logansport
Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.
Passed inspection.
VIP Permanent Make-up Salon
City: Logansport
Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.
Passed inspection.
