Upper Deer Creek Church

Address: 5019 E. 1400 S.

Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.

No violations noted.

Omelerick’s

Address: 201 S. California St., Galveston

Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.

No violations noted.

Sweetie’s Market

Address: 207 California St., Galveston

Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.

No violations noted.

United In Faith Church of Galveston

Address: 515 S. Maple St., Galveston

Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.

No violations noted.

Speedway #8043

Address: 434 S. California St., Galveston

Routine inspection; June 22, 2023.

Three critical violations noted.

C — 4 market sandwich wraps, 3 market fresh sandwiches, 9 deli express cheeseburgers not date labeled.

C — One market sandwich, 9 deli express cheeseburgers held past use-by date.

C — Handwashing sink must not be blocked.

Two noncritical violations noted.

NC — Back mop sink faucet leaking.

NC — Facility in need of deep cleaning.

Fast Lane Foods #4/Subway

Address: 108 N. California St.

Routine inspection; June 23, 2023.

Subway

No violations noted.

Fast Lane Foods

Three critical violations noted.

C — Chicken containers in back prep fridge were held past their use-by date.

C — Several containers of various foods in back cooler not date labeled.

C — Front handwash sink was being used for other purposes (holding food utensils).

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — Ice scoop must be stored with handle above the ice to prevent cross contamination.

Tank’s Pizza

Address: US 35 South, Galveston

Routine inspection; June 23, 2023.

No violations noted.

American Legion Post 415

Address: 315 E. Jackson St., Galveston

Routine inspection; June 23, 2023.

No violations noted.

Dusty’s Tavern

Address: 116 N. Sycamore St., Galveston

Routine inspection; June 23, 2023.

No violations noted.

Neighborhood Tavern

Address: 314 Wilkinson St.

Routine inspection; June 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Krieg’s Tavern

Address: 1417 13th St.

Routine inspection; June 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Sub Tavern

Address: 808 Bates St.

Routine inspection; June 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Corner Pub

Address: 1408 17th St.

Routine inspection; June 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Bella Rose Hair Artistry

City: Logansport

Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.

Passed inspection.

Fatt Matt’s Tatts

City: Logansport

Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.

Passed inspection.

MOB’s Haven Tattoo

City: Logansport

Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.

Passed inspection.

Shine P.M.U./Reflections

City: Logansport

Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.

Passed inspection.

50 Shades of Beauty

City: Logansport

Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.

Passed inspection.

Melski’s Physical Graffiti

City: Logansport

Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.

Passed inspection.

VIP Permanent Make-up Salon

City: Logansport

Routine inspection; July 5, 2023.

Passed inspection.

