For 24 hours beginning Saturday, the Cass County Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the annual national amateur radio Field Day exercise.
The National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL), which sponsors the event, says the objective is to contact as many stations as possible across different bands. In addition, those participating learn how to operate in abnormal situations in less-than-optimal conditions, according to ARRL’s website. The event runs from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cass County EMA on Highway 17 North.
Field Chairman and Vice President of the Cass County Amateur Radio Club Marion Bell said he has been participating every Field Day he can attend since he joined the club in 1978. The club has about 30 members and around 20 participate in the event throughout the weekend. On Field Day, Bell said the club sets up their equipment and tries to communicate with other stations across the state, country and into Canada.
“Sometimes we get into some countries that aren’t particularly in the Field Day event, but they contact us anyway…,” Bell said.
Bell said this event is a way of training Hams, or those who do radio as a hobby, on how to communicate in difficult situations. He said that during disasters, like tornados, cell phone towers go down and prevent service, but that their radio system fills that position. Bell said the Field Day gives participants a chance to familiarize themselves with how to operate with a lot of interference and operators.
“It’s just for training and practice is what it is. It’s just practicing working in the conditions that won’t be too favorable,” Bell said. “Like if we have a disaster [and] have all these different operators out there… trying to communicate with other operators and you got to be able to work in between them and find a frequency that you can work without being interfering with anybody else.”
During the event, clubs across the country log how many contacts they made and what the communication was, according to Bell. These are then sent to ARRL, where they are translated into points and the results are then published in QST, ARRL’s ham radio magazine, according to ARRL’s website. Bell said a lot of clubs do the event as a contest, but the Cass County Amateur Radio Club does it for fun and to get everybody together.
“There’s no prizes to it… they gain points and just list you in there in the ARRL magazine that comes out every month, who had how many points,” Bell said. “It’s just for the contesters, they want to get as many points as they can get. But it is also working the congested frequencies. [It] gives you lots of practice for the real thing that comes out.”
The Cass County Amateur Radio Club started in 1953, according to their website. They meet regularly once a month on the third Saturday at 9 p.m. in the Cass County Emergency Management Building, Bell said.
“It’s a great sport. It’s not only talking around the world… you can send television pictures over our frequencies,” Bell said. “You can do digital contacts and if anybody’s interested, come to our meeting, we’ll help them out, get them started.”
