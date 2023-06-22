It’s always spooky in Cass County.
That’s thanks in part to two local businesses that are both celebrating one-year anniversaries this month.
Both The Lantern, 422 E. Broadway St., and Spooky Grandma’s Halloween Shop (6342 W. County Rd. 100 N.) have made an impact on the area and put extra effort into building community with their customers.
The next community event comes in the form of the Midsommar Goblin Market, hosted by The Lantern owners Brett Manning and Frank Rouch. The market runs from 2 until 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
The Midsommar Goblin Market will offer an afternoon of local vendors and a night of live music in the woods behind Rouch and Manning’s Royal Center farm house.
“In the past, before COVID, we would always host different things like this on our property,” Manning said. “We did things around Halloween and Christmas. I’ve just been wanting to do something again and now feels like the appropriate time.”
Manning, an artist, will have her artwork for sell along with items from The Lantern. Vendors include Plant Therapy, Black Dog Coffee, Pixie Smash Forge and many more.
Vibrant Events Catering will be on hand and Shelby Lopez will be available for tarot readings. Live action role playing group Far Reach will also be present and making mischief.
YardSale, Scared Sacred and The Fair Folk will provide live music in the evening beginning at 8 p.m.
Manning described the Goblin Market as having similar vibes to a renaissance fair.
“It’s an enchanted stroll with cool things to see and hear,” she said.
She encouraged guests to dress up if they feel comfortable doing so.
Since the event is outside in a wooded area, Manning suggested those planning to attend consider bringing things like bug spray and sun screen.
Water will be available but those in attendance may also bring their own bottles.
Things to leave at home: weapons, bad attitudes and bigotry, Manning said.
As for celebrating a one-year anniversary, Manning said it didn’t feel like a year.
“I’m glad that it has gone this far and people still seem to like it,” she said.
Along with her own artwork and that of her friends, The Lantern sells a variety of spooky-themed items ranging from candles, clothing, tarot decks and jewelry.
There’s also pop culture related items featuring “Twin Peaks,” “Stranger Things,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Labyrinth.”
Those interested in cryptids can find books about Big Foot and other supernatural creatures.
The Midsommar Goblin Market is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. The market is located at 9746 S. 600 E. in Royal Center.
Spooky Grandma’s take summer break
Since opening last June, Spooky Grandma’s Halloween Shop has hosted celebrations before the debut of big horror films at Mary Max Cinemas, held spell nights and even a public reading of spooky tales.
While Spooky Grandma’s is still going strong, even participating in last weekend’s Squeal on the Eel, they recently announced that they will temporally close their physical shop until the first week of August while renovations are made.
Those interested may still order items online by visiting facebook.com/spookygrandmas.
