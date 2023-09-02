15 years
The Logansport airport received a grant of $111,240 from the Federal Aviation Administration. Manager Tim Dalton said this will go toward the costs of the expansion of the runway.
A “transient merchant” ordinance was passed by the Cass County Commissioners after a four-month collaboration between Plan Director Stan Williams and Count attorney John Hillis. Dawn Conner, county auditor and Ruth Ellen Bland, county clerk were consultants.
Those involved in an effort to develop a new Wal-Mart Supercenter are still working to buy the land needed.
Discussion at the city council meeting included the total lack of a requirement for billboard companies to go before the zoning board to get permission to erect billboards within the community.
Pioneer schools have raised the lunch price from $1.40 to $1.75 and Eastern Pulaski went from $1.25 to $1.50.
LHS’ Berries football team defeated Richmond, 35-30. Logansport’s Victor Silva scored two touchdowns and Bailey Allen recorded a key sack to stall Richmond.
25 years
NASA astronaut Scott Altman will arrive in Logansport to kick off the local United Way Campaign. Plans were announced by United Way executive director Joyce Gebhardt.
Julie Moser, a 1976 graduate of Pioneer High School, was among the casualties of the crash that killed all 229 passengers and crew aboard Swissair Flight 111 off the coast of Nova Scotia.
Bob and Pat Hubler, owners of the Carousel Restaurant, announced that the business will close. It opened in 1990. Al’s Family Restaurant suddenly closed this week and is for sale.
Candy’s Carry-Outs has sold and has reopened under the name Old Time Café.
Local video stores are selling out of copies of the movie “Titanic” almost as soon as shipments are delivered.
The Kelly Miller Circus, one of eight remaining traveling circuses, was in Cass County.
Mark Pummel, 1975 LHS graduate will have art on display for the 32nd annual Penrod Society Arts Fair in Indianapolis.
Lewis Cass senior Josh Johnson sent the Kings on their way to their first win of the 1998 season with his offense. The Kings took the win over Northwestern 21-0.
50 years
The Indiana “no fault” divorce law went into effect and there will be no more divorces, only “dissolutions of marriages”.
Harry Bahnaman, general manager of Wilson & Co. announced the appointment of David L. Dickerson as manager of the beef department.
City officials discussed garage sale signage in violation of city ordinances and heard complaints of trash burning smoke in alley ways.
Lewis Cass scored a touchdown with 29 seconds remaining to defeat Delphi 7-0. Greg Leffert was the game’s leading ball carrier.
100 years
Frederick Landis will move from here to New York City.
Eight thousand visitors are expected to be in Logansport for the annual Pennsy tournament. Special trains will bring in athletes and families.
Local police remind citizens that their automobile taillights must be kept burning from sundown to sunrise.
Logansport division wreck crew was called to Converse where 11 train cars had derailed.
