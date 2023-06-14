The Cass County Area Retired Teachers Association (CCARTA) recently held their summer luncheon meeting.
During the meeting, the CCARTA awarded scholarships to two recent high school graduates. Grace Seals, of Lewis Cass, and Kaitlyn Weldy, of Pioneer, each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Tim Eaton, owner of The Science Project Brewing Company, was the luncheon’s guest speaker.
CCARTA business also included the welcoming of new retirees. President Barrie McClain welcomed Timothy Cahalan, Mary DeInnocentes, Deborah Senesac, Charlie Jones, Deb Swartzell and Michele Caudle.
