Hickory Creek of Winamac, operated by American Senior Communities, has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.
The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.
Statewide, there were 10 ASC communities that earned the award this year and joined a list of 70 ASC communities that are active Bronze National Quality Award recipients.
“Earning this award is quite a milestone and we are incredibly proud of the teams,” said Steve Van Camp, CEO of American Senior Communities. “Without their deep commitment to quality and compassionate care, this honor would not be possible. Going through the process of achieving the Bronze award only makes our organization stronger.”
As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, Hickory Creek of Winamac may now move forward to the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.
The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 1-4, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
