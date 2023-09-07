The Logansport Fire Department saw two new full-time firefighters hired at the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Wednesday morning: Gunnar Nelson and Derrick Maxwell.
These hires were made officially effective as of Wednesday according to letters sent from Fire Chief Rick Bair, and was approved at the meeting.
Nelson, a Galveston resident, graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 2017, according to a letter sent by Bair. He has been employed by Merrell Brothers since March 2021 and has six years of firefighting experience with the Galveston Volunteer Fire Department, the letter says. Nelson also holds several firefighting certifications, which include Fire fighter I/II, Haz-Mat Operations and Emergency Medical Technician. Nelson said he appreciates the opportunity and is looking forward to working with everybody.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to make a step forward in my career,” Nelson said.
Maxwell resides in Camden and is a 2009 graduate of Delphi Community High School, the letter says. He said he has worked at the Cass County Fire District I and has been a volunteer with the Camden Volunteer Fire Department as well. According to the letter, he holds several firefighting certifications, which include Fire fighter I/II, Haz-Mat Technician, Emergency Medical Technician, Rope rescue Technician and Driver operator. Maxwell said he is excited to have been hired and is looking forward to doing his job to the best of his abilities.
“I’m looking forward to working with the city and all the guys that are on shift and meeting everybody,” Maxwell said.
Bair said both Nelson and Maxwell are going to be a good fit on the team, as he said they are both well versed in firefighting. He said they had completed all of their mandatory training they needed through the state and have also gone beyond by getting additional tech training. Bair said they are also both EMTs, which is a plus, and are eager to learn more, he said.
“… I’m really tickled that we found two of this caliber,” Bair said. “It’s not easy, it takes a lot of time to get the certifications you need… and, you know, being they’re somewhat local, they’ve grew up in the area, they’re familiar with the area. So… I’m ecstatic that we found these two.”
