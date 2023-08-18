Woodlawn Health showcased their new Fulton County Medical Clinic Thursday afternoon in Rochester with tours and a ribbon cutting, officially opening the new space next door to their hospital campus.
The new clinic at 1490 E. Ninth St. offers patients ample space and convenience with most of the staff and administrators in attendance excited about two rooms that will be used for blood drawing and giving shots.
The rooms are designed so that patients do not have to go through the normal appointment procedures when they are requiring just bloodwork or shots. A nurse can quickly bring them into the needed room, complete the process and then send them on their way.
It also speeds up the process for those waiting on a doctor’s appointment.
“As we changed our name from Woodlawn Hospital to Woodlawn Health, this is part of Woodlawn Health. It’s all encompassing,” said Alan Fisher, president and CEO of Woodlawn Health. “With having this on our campus we are one big community which is great.”
The clinic also contains 12 exam rooms, grouped nurses’ stations—in the previous downtown location the nurses were spread out throughout the building, said Chief Marketing Officer Krista Boster, and two procedure rooms.
The procedure rooms will allow the staff to do minor tasks such as minor office surgeries, freezing procedures, simple stitches and some basic gynecology surgeries.
“That’s part of the rural health center format,” said Chief Operating Officer Brad Rogers. “Ever since we did the accreditation of 2019 and 2020, the goal of that is to do as many things as humanly possible in these clinics. Which is why we have a pretty extensive laboratory here so that patients don’t have to go somewhere else to get the labs drawn and the tests done. For rural health clinics, part of that requirement is that you have to do some many things here to prevent people from having to go someplace else.”
Alison Heyde, board president, said the new clinic brings Woodlawn Health’s doctors under one roof.
“They can share resources better,” she said. “We can use out teams better together and we are eliminating over $211,000 in rent that we were currently paying. So that’s a good move for the hospital.
Two new doctors will also come on board. Anthony Witt, one of the newcomers from Plymouth, was on hand for the celebration.
“It’s exciting to join the team down here,” he said. “(The facility) is beautiful. I got to see it before it was completed and I think the patients are going to love the flow of the clinic.
The Fulton County Medical Clinic began seeing patients on July 18. The process to open the clinic began five years ago, Rogers said. Woodlawn Health was able to pay for the clinic without acquiring any loans.
The clinic is located on the north back side of the Shafer Medical Clinic.
