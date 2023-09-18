Friday marked the official start of collective bargaining for Indiana teachers. Local schools started the informal process throughout the past week at school board meetings across the county.
The Logansport Community School Corporation, Pioneer Regional School Corporation and the Lewis Cass School Corporation began the process with public comments during their school board meetings. While Logansport and Lewis Cass ended their public hearings on collective bargaining with no comments, Pioneer teachers spoke up in favor of competitive wages and healthcare.
“We want to be transparent and we want to do what we can do,” said Superintendent Charles Grable while explaining the bargaining process. “All of our staff is underpaid. Teachers are underpaid and we know that they are underpaid. We’ve got some challenges in some classrooms and we need to beef up that competition to not only stay competitive with our neighbors but to stay competitive with the surrounding states because the other thing that we are fighting is the teacher shortage.”
Alesia Brown, a third-grade teacher at Pioneer and co-president of the Pioneer Classroom Teacher’s Association (PCTA), spoke on the teachers’ behalf.
“We are facing a looming crisis here at Pioneer when it comes to recruiting and retaining our education professionals,” Brown said. “Each year it gets harder and harder to fill our classroom vacancies and a combination of stagnant wages and restrictive policies are putting pressure on our employees to consider, and in many cases accept, opportunities in other corporations. If we don’t take action and do so soon, our district will find itself lagging behind.”
The five priorities Pioneer teachers said they would pursue during negotiations with the school corporation include competitive wages, rewarding commitment to the community, an end to lost wages, securing educator’s parental rights and to be included in the school’s healthcare commitment.
When it came to lost wages, Brown said that many teachers are accepting a paycheck that does not represent their many years of service, thus receiving thousands of dollars less than they would if they were hired into the Pioneer Regional School Corporation today. This is a result of pay freezes, Brown said.
Brown also said that outdated policies around parental leave and adoptions within the school district have had the unintended consequence of punishing staff for making the decision to start a family by placing the responsibility and financial burdens of childcare entirely on the shoulders of a single parent.
With healthcare, Brown said the school district had committed itself to make sure the burden of skyrocketing healthcare cost doesn’t fall on the shoulders of the staff, but teachers were left out of the commitment.
“For every other class of employee, from the superintendent to the bus driver, our district absorbs the cost of health care premiums but teacher’s don’t get that assistance,” Brown said. “The exclusion itself speaks volumes to our teachers about the priority that this district has set forth. Imagine coming to work every day knowing that you have been singled out to be excluded from a core commitment from the company that you work for. That is exactly what teachers at Pioneer currently experience when it comes to their healthcare.”
The PTCA called on the school district to work with teachers to develop a plan to extend their healthcare commitment to teachers.
“We recognize that these are not small tasks, but we believe that our students’ education is too important to be anything but our top priority. The good news is we believe that our district is in a financial position to begin making progress in each of these areas. That begins by allowing our education funds to go towards education.”
Teachers took turns reading letters that were contributed anonymously by their co-workers which told of sacrificing opportunities at other school corporations to remain at Pioneer due to their love of the school. One teacher broke down in tears while reading a letters.
“This school year alone, since Aug. 8th, I have received three offers from other schools without even applying for a position. All of these schools would pay me more but I chose to stay here. I am rooted here. My family is here. However, I am making a sacrifice to remain here,” the teacher read, before interjecting, “this is bad because this isn’t even my story but technically it is.”
School corporations have 60 days (Nov. 15) to reach an agreement with their teachers. The bargaining process only focuses on salary and benefits and does not extend to work hours, teaching methods, the school calendar, student discipline and other school wide matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.