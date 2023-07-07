Makenna Leicht, Miss Cass County 2022, is trying to keep her emotions under control as her reign as queen comes to an end.
“Keep it together,” she has been telling herself during the final weeks of parades and meetings.
“When it’s all over, I’ll be able to let the emotion go,” she said.
It’s been a year since Leicht was crowned as queen, her close friend Delaney Zeck, Miss Cass County 2021, standing on stage beside her.
The first hug Leicht received that night was from her little cousin, Paris, who was lifted on stage at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Leicht said it meant a lot to her to be a role model for her cousin and other little girls around Cass County.
She said being queen has helped her be more confident and show confidence even when she may not be feeling it.
“Those kids, they look up to you and I try to show confidence when I see them,” she said.
One of her experiences was visiting first graders at her former school, Lewis Cass.
“I tell kids to be a queen,” she said. “And that means treating people with kindness.”
Maybe the most surprising thing she has experienced in her year as queen is how comfortable she has become with meeting new people. There’s always someone to meet at every event.
“I’ve gotten so comfortable talking with people I didn’t know,” she said.
It’s a skill that will benefit her as she continues working toward her goal of being a pediatrician. When she starts her sophomore year at Indiana University Kokomo in the fall, she will be part of the school’s nursing program.
As Leicht prepares to hand over her crown to Miss Cass County 2023, whoever she may be at the evening’s conclusion, she has some simple advice for the contestants.
“Be yourself,” she said. “Don’t overthink things. (The contest) really isn’t as stressful as you think it might be. Just go out there and be yourself and you will be ok.
