St. James Lutheran Church has announced former Navy Rear Admiral Donald K. Muchow as a guest speaker for its 175h Anniversary weekend in October.
The church is inviting the community to observe and celebrate the founding of St. James 175 years ago. In addition to the announcement of Muchow as guest speaker, the St. James Anniversary Committee confirmed the anniversary weekend for October 13-15.
The Anniversary Committee plans a Friday evening catered banquet, Saturday mixers that include some “obligatory” Dentzel Carousel rides for its guests and members, and a Sunday schedule that will include a Divine Service at 10:30 a.m., a meet-and-greet session with light fare, followed by a 2 p.m. Vespers service with a sermon by Rev. Dr. and Rear Admiral Muchow, in addition to pastors from the district.
The Sunday services are open to all, especially those who are interested to meet and hear the Rev. Dr./RAdm. Muchow speak.
Muchow served as the U.S. Navy’s 20th Chief of Chaplains. Born in Framingham, Massachusetts in 1937, he grew up in Ashland and Holliston, and Winter Haven, Fla. With an Associate of Arts Degree from Concordia Junior College, Bronxville, N.Y., a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Concordia Senior College, Ft. Wayne, Ind., and a Master of Divinity Degree from Concordia Theological Seminary, St Louis, Mo.
First commissioned into the Naval Reserve in 1964, and entering active duty in 1967, Chaplain Muchow’s assignments ranged from serving with destroyers, amphibious ships, combat Marines, Naval hospitals, the staff of the Naval Station Norfolk, Va., and finally the Chief of Chaplains Office at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. His ministry carried him from Africa, the Middle East, the Far East and Arabian Desert to the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and Atlantic and Pacific regions.
He later served as Deputy Chief of Chaplains (1991-1994) and Chief of Navy Chaplains (1994-1997), ensuring the delivery of ministries to 2,500,000 active duty and reserve personnel and their families throughout the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine. From 1994-1997, he also served as the Chairman of the Armed Forces Chaplains Board for the Secretary of Defense.
His various military awards include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit (twice).
At age 85, he continues to preach and teach around the nation. Muchow said he and his wife Monie are enthusiastic about coming to Logansport in mid-October and being a part of this celebration weekend.
“We are eager to meet everyone and be with you on such an occasion,” he said in a press release.
