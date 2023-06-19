Indiana high schoolers increased their Advanced Placement scores to pre-pandemic norms in 2022, but many are still short of passing, according to preliminary data released by the College Board.
Advanced Placement classes allow students to take college-level coursework and earn college credits while in high school — as long as they pass the end-of-year exams with a score of three, four or five. One is the lowest score a student can earn, while a five is the highest.
Overall, about 56% of Indiana 11th and 12th graders who took an AP exam earned a three or higher in 2022. The remainder of student test takers did not earn a high enough score on their exams to qualify for college credit, however.
But, Indiana is improving. In the past 10 years, the state has seen an overall uptick in the number of students who pass AP exams, growing from roughly 45% passing in 2012.
In 2019 — the last time AP tests were proctored before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — 52% of students earned a passing score.
Equity gaps still persist. Black students’ median score in 2022 was 2.0 — up from 1.9 in 2021 and 1.8 in 2012 — while White students’ median was 2.8, up from 2.6 in 2021. Asian students earned a median score of 3.3, up from 3.1 in 2021.
Nationally, the median score earned in 2022 was a 2.9 across all student backgrounds. That’s up from 2.7 the year before, and slightly higher than the national average of 2.8 before the pandemic.
How Hoosier students scored
About 17% of all Hoosiers in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades — 44,129 students — took an AP exam in 2022, according to the new data.
That percentage has mostly remained unchanged since 2017, but is slightly higher than in 2012, when 15% of Indiana students took an exam. Black students were least likely to take an exam — only 8% did so in 2022. That’s slightly below the national average, too, which showed that 10% of Black students across the U.S. took at least one exam last year.
Nationally, 18% of all 10th-12th graders took an AP test in 2022.
Although Indiana saw a 1% downtick in the number of students who took an AP exam from 2021 to 2022, the state’s overall percentage of participating students has increased by 20% since 2012, when just 36,821 students took a test.
Students can take more than one test each year. In 2022, a total of 83,492 Indiana exams were turned in.
Across the state, 435 schools administered AP tests in 2022 — six more than in 2021. Of those that proctored tests last year, 361 were public schools and 74 were private.
When students take an AP test, they’re given the option to send those scores to certain colleges and universities of their choosing. Oftentimes, students choose schools they’ve applied to or have an interest in attending.
Of the top 100 universities in the nation to receive students’ AP scores, three are in Indiana.
Purdue University got 15,340 exam scores from 5,629 students across the country — ranking the school 7th for scores received. Indiana University followed in 23rd, recording 9,750 scores from 3,976 students. The University of Notre Dame also made the list — in 77th — after getting 4,233 exam scores from 1,347 students in 2022.
Farther down the list, Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) received 1,896 scores from 936 students, and Ball State University got 1,598 scores from 880 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.