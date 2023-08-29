Lonnie Keefer, an independent candidate running for mayor of Logansport, has chosen James McKeever as his running mate.
McKeever ran in the Republican primary for mayor earlier this year, losing out to incumbent Mayor Chris Martin.
“After great searching and interviewing, we have chosen a person that we feel has great ideas for Logansport and we feel with his ideas matching my ideas I am glad and honored to announce James McKeever as the next deputy mayor of Logansport,” Keefer said in a press release. “We feel that with my leadership and his backing we can take Logansport into a good direction with businesses, affordable housing, and drug rehabilitations.”
