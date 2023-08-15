US 35 to close over the Tippecanoe River in Pulaski County

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close U.S. 35 between C.R. S 50 E and C.R. 225 S on or after Monday, August 21.
U.S. 35 will be closed for a bridge deck overlay project over the Tippecanoe River through late September. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 14, State Road 17 and State Road 16.
Due to this closure on U.S. 35, the detour for the State Road 119 closure between C.R. 750 S and C.R. 675 S in Pulaski County was rerouted. The official detour follows State Road 119, State Road 39 and State Road 14. State Road 119 will be closed through early September for a bridge deck overlay over Dickey Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.