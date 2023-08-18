Shively's BBQ

Arby’s

Address: 401 W. Market St.

Routine inspection; July 17, 2023.

No violations noted.

One Stop

Address: 401 W. Market St.

Routine inspection; July 17, 2023.

One critical violation noted.

C — Sandwiches taken from freezer to fridge must be date labeled. This is a repeat violation, if issue not corrected upon next inspection a fine will be issued.

Lin’s Asian Cuisine

Address: 406 E. Broadway

Routine inspection; July 18, 2023.

No violations noted.

The Lin’s

Address: 3513 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; July 18, 2023.

No violations noted.

Accents of Elegance/Carriage Barn Candies

Address: 2269 Burlington Ave.

Routine inspection; July 19, 2023.

No violations noted.

The Original Boardwalk Cafe

Address: 501 E. Broadway

Routine inspection; July 19, 2023.

No violations noted.

Aldi

Address: 4129 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; July 19, 2023.

No violations noted.

Area Five Senior Center

Address: 1801 Smith St.

Routine inspection; July 20, 2023.

No violations noted.

Area Five Agency on Aging

Address: 600 Regency Place

Routine inspection; July 20, 2023.

No violations noted.

Cass County Council on Aging

Address: 115 S. Sixth St.

Routine inspection; July 20, 2023.

No violations noted.

Sejour Caribbean Grocery

Address: 312 Fifth St.

Routine inspection; July 20, 2023.

Three noncritical violations noted.

NC — All foods must be stored 6 inches off floor.

NC — All cooling devices must have a temperature measuring device.

NC — Foods removed from original container and repackaged must be labeled with common name and ingredients.

Taco Bell

Address: 3615 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; July 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

All Saints Parish Fellowship Hall

Address: 114 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; July 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Salvation Army

Address: 615 Heath St.

Routine inspection; July 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

Bruno’s Pizza

Address: 1800 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; July 26, 2023.

No violations noted.

