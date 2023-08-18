Arby’s
Address: 401 W. Market St.
Routine inspection; July 17, 2023.
No violations noted.
One Stop
Address: 401 W. Market St.
Routine inspection; July 17, 2023.
One critical violation noted.
C — Sandwiches taken from freezer to fridge must be date labeled. This is a repeat violation, if issue not corrected upon next inspection a fine will be issued.
Lin’s Asian Cuisine
Address: 406 E. Broadway
Routine inspection; July 18, 2023.
No violations noted.
The Lin’s
Address: 3513 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; July 18, 2023.
No violations noted.
Accents of Elegance/Carriage Barn Candies
Address: 2269 Burlington Ave.
Routine inspection; July 19, 2023.
No violations noted.
The Original Boardwalk Cafe
Address: 501 E. Broadway
Routine inspection; July 19, 2023.
No violations noted.
Aldi
Address: 4129 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; July 19, 2023.
No violations noted.
Area Five Senior Center
Address: 1801 Smith St.
Routine inspection; July 20, 2023.
No violations noted.
Area Five Agency on Aging
Address: 600 Regency Place
Routine inspection; July 20, 2023.
No violations noted.
Cass County Council on Aging
Address: 115 S. Sixth St.
Routine inspection; July 20, 2023.
No violations noted.
Sejour Caribbean Grocery
Address: 312 Fifth St.
Routine inspection; July 20, 2023.
Three noncritical violations noted.
NC — All foods must be stored 6 inches off floor.
NC — All cooling devices must have a temperature measuring device.
NC — Foods removed from original container and repackaged must be labeled with common name and ingredients.
Taco Bell
Address: 3615 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; July 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
All Saints Parish Fellowship Hall
Address: 114 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; July 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Salvation Army
Address: 615 Heath St.
Routine inspection; July 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
Bruno’s Pizza
Address: 1800 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; July 26, 2023.
No violations noted.
