Two interns were welcomed to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office on May 25: Kylie Hughes and Hailey Gotshall.
Hughes graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 2021 and is attending Indiana University Kokomo, according to a press release. She plans on receiving a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science with a concentration in Pre-Law. Hughes plans to attend law school to become a prosecutor after graduating with her undergrad. Hughes said she is looking forward to sitting in on trials to learn about the process.
“I believe that this internship will help me decide if this is the career that I want to pursue, as well as helping me gain experience before heading to law school,” Hughes said.
Gotshall graduated from Pioneer High School and is attending the University of Southern Indiana. She plans on receiving a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in psychology and Spanish. She is currently undecided on her career, but said she is interested criminal law and psychology, and is hoping to find a career that combines both.
“Out of everything, I am most excited to sit in on jury trials so that I can understand the inner workings of the trial process,” Gotshall said.
