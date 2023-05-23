GREENTOWN — Police say an 81-year-old Greentown man was killed Monday morning after his motorcycle collided with a trash truck.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers with the Greentown Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of 900 East and 100 South in reference to the incident, according to a GPD media release.
Per witness accounts and other physical evidence, investigators determined that a trash truck, driven by 43-year-old Burnettsville resident April J. Riley, was traveling westbound on 100 South and had stopped at the stop sign at 900 East, the release stated.
At the same time, Robert Francis Hannah’s motorcycle was traveling southbound on 900 East and approaching 100 South, police noted in the release.
It was then that Riley, who reportedly told authorities she didn’t see Hannah, proceeded into the intersection, and the two vehicles collided.
Investigators state Hannah was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Riley was uninjured in the incident.
The crash is still under investigation, though authorities stated in the release that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at this time.
Toxicology reports are still pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.