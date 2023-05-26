The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting seven public information meetings as it continues the Planning and Environment Linkages studies along the US 30 and US 31 corridors in northern Indiana.
The purpose of the meetings is to report on insights gained from the public thus far, share additional data gathered by the study teams and provide an overview of needs and desired outcomes.
Public information meetings on the US 31 corridor will be held in Rochester and Peru.
The meeting in Rochester will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 as Rochester Community High School, 1645 S. Park Road. The Peru meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Pipe Creek Elementary School, 3036 W. 400 S.
The studies span 180 miles across 12 counties and include US 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line (excluding I-69 and I-469 around Fort Wayne), as well as US 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth (excluding the Kokomo bypass). Counties within the study area include Allen, Fulton, Hamilton, Howard, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Starke, Tipton and Whitley.
