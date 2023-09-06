The batter is ready to hit the griddle on Saturday.
The 57th annual Cass County Pancake Day will take place from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2281 E. County Rd 125 N. The event is hosted by the Logansport-Cass County Chamber of Commerce and Cass County 4-H Fair Association.
This year’s breakfast also includes a cornhole tournament for ages 12 and older. Early registration is $12 per person and day-of registration is $15. Breakfast is included with registration. Two people per team and prizes will be available for the top three teams. Register at the chamber, 311 S. Fifth St., and for more information call 574-753-6388.
Breakfast will include all you can eat pancakes with a fresh sausage patty and beverage included. Costs are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free from children 5 and younger.
During the breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to meet local Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce members and learn about their businesses.
Breakfast sponsors include Martin’s, Tyson, Scooter’s Coffee and Logansport Savings Bank.
The money raised is used in several ways. For the chamber, the funds are used for operational fees and promotional support. The 4-H Association uses the money to help pay for materials needed for leader and youth development training. The proceeds also help pay for the different trips the fair participants attend.
