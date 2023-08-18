Cass County’s Steinberger Frushour Kruck Farm received a Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award for being in operation since 1909.
The farm family was among 100 awardees recognized at the Indiana State Fair this month for their commitment to agriculture.
Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100, 150 and 200 years can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.
“As a farmer myself, I know that agriculture plays a critical role in Indiana’s heritage and economy, and family-owned farms are essential to sustaining our growth,” said State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport). “Congratulations to the Steinberger-Frushour-Kruck family and thank you for your commitment to this important industry.”
Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are conducted yearly in the spring and summer to commemorate farm families for their legacies and contributions to Indiana’s agriculture industry. Since the program started in 1976, the state has honored more than 6,000 farms with the designation.
“I always look forward to seeing family farms in our community get the recognition they deserve for their years of dedicated service in the agricultural industry,” State Sen. Stacey Donato (R-Logansport) said. “Owning a farm is a great commitment requiring constant hard work to keep things running, and I commend the Steinberger Frushour Kruck Farm for continuing this work for more than a century.”
For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program and to nominate a farm, visit in.gov/isda. Nominations for the March 2024 ceremony are due by Nov. 1.
