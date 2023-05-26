A Peru man was arrested for drunk driving Thursday night following a crash in Miami County.
At approximately 11:10 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Kegan Kern responded to a vehicle crash near N. Broadway Street and Shields Avenue in Peru. The driver was identified as Timothy D. See, 52, of Peru.
See displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed the driver did not possess a valid driver's license and had a blood alcohol content of .202%. See was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail.
Peru Police Department assisted in the arrest.
