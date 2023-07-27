It always starts with Winnie the Pooh hunting for honey, said Amelia Bault, one of the directors for this weekend’s Junior Civic Theater performance of “Winnie the Pooh.”
The performance is part of a double feature with “The Sound of Music” at the McHale Performing Arts Center (1 Berry Ln). Tickets are on sell for each show individually or together.
“Winnie the Pooh” is a short musical that stars the youngest Junior Civic Theater members. In the play, Pooh and friends set out to rescue Christopher Robin from the mysterious creature known as a Backson.
“I’m really surprised at how well the kids are adjusting to being on the big stage,” said Bault. “I’m very impressed with how they are doing.”
For Bault, it’s a first-time experience directing a musical. She grew up as a Junior Civic Theater cast member.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said of being back with the theater troupe in a new capacity. “It’s so cool to see how interesting and fun it is for these kids with an outside perspective.”
Bault said the kids had put their blood, sweat and tears into preparing for the show.
It wasn’t just blood, sweat and tears that went into the show. Veteran director Dan McDonald, a Pioneer High School teacher, recalled a moment during rehearsals when a young cast member asked him to deliver something to their mother.
McDonald held out his hand and received a child’s tooth.
With due diligence, McDonald delivered the package to the child’s mother and made sure to check in during the next rehearsal to see if the child received a visit from the Tooth Fairy.
In the play, Rayne Read, a third grade home schooled student, plays the lead role of Winnie the Pooh.
“It’s been so much fun,” she said. Read said her favorite part of acting in the musical has been choreography.
Emily Brooke, soon to start her teaching career at Logansport High School, returned to the Junior Civic Theater to direct choreography and as the music director for both “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sound of Music.”
Read said the biggest challenge she encountered was memorizing her lines. She worked with her mother for three months to do so and never missed a beat during the last rehearsals.
Grayson Bault, a seventh grader getting ready to start school at Logansport Junior High School, plays Eeyore.
Being in the play has been really fun, he said. It’s his first time playing a major character in a performance.
“That’s not something I’m really used to,” he said.
He said he was a little nervous but acting was a fun activity.
When it comes to the choreography, Brooke said planning dances numbers calls for a lot of flexibility as a theater performance is always in a state of flux up to its opening curtain.
“I love being creative in that way,” she said. “Being creative with movement.”
She said even as a little girl when she would hear a song she would immediately start choregraphing in her mind along with the music.
Brooke called being back with the Junior Civic Theater a blessing.
“We always come back home,” she said.
During rehearsals Tuesday and Wednesday evening, the kids had their lines down, were learning how to do a curtain call and continued singing as they filed off the stage and into the McHale seats for final instructions.
“Even during auditions you could tell they were ready to show this to the community of Logansport,” said Amelia Bault.
Read said it would be really nice for people to come watch the performance this weekend and that they would have a lot of fun.
“They have worked so, so hard and I think they deserve to see a big crowd come out to witness all the hard work they put in,” said Brooke. “I think, especially, the little kids for “Winnie the Pooh” would love that.”
