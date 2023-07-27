An elderly woman sat on her walker Tuesday afternoon in Muehlhausen Park, resting in the shade as her little brown and tan puppy frolicked in the grass.
The puppy could have a fenced-in space the size of a baseball field to run around in if a Bark Park is successfully funded by Aug. 13.
To build the Bark Park, the Parks & Recreation Foundation is looking to raise $35,000 in order to receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.
However, with just over two weeks remaining in the crowdfunding project, the campaign has raised just over $2,400.
Logansport Parks & Recreation’s Parks Administrator, Janet Fawley, said she was surprised.
“I really thought people would be excited to see (the park) happen,” Fawley said. “The 2018 Master Plan survey showed us that a dog park was important to our community. This (recent) survey told us again the dog park was an important thing to do. They also said in both of those instances that they would be willing to pay a little more to have the amenities they want to see in the park.”
The Bark Park would replace the old softball diamond sitting on the corner of Wright Street that hasn’t been used in over a decade. Instead, the Bark Park would extend beyond the current range of the diamond, so small and large dogs would have their own ample space to roam. It would have drinking fountains for the pets, shaded areas and more. It will also be free to access.
On top of that, all materials will be supplied by local vendors such as McCord’s Do-It-Best, WillyGoat Toys & Playgrounds, M.R. Louthain & Associates and others.
Fawley wondered if people were unsure about how crowdfunding works, but also noted that crowdfunding was used five years ago to earn a matching grant that helped purchase security cameras for local trails.
She estimated they raised approximately $45,000 from that campaign, but they also had big support from Logansport Memorial Hospital because of the trail’s vicinity to the hospital.
The crowdfunding for the Bark Park effort is taking place on Patronicity.com, the same site that oversaw the camera campaign. Anyone can visit the site and make a donation of their choice. There are also donation tiers that provide rewards to those donating.
Fawley said there is an urgency to the crowdfunding effort. If the city can’t raise $35,000 it will lose the matching grant.
Fawley understood that a lot has changed since the campaign for cameras and many people are still struggling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said if the money isn’t raised during this time frame, the Bark Park will be put on hold for another year or two. She said it is also unlikely the department would be given the opportunity to receive a matching grant if the original campaign failed.
“We think this is a beautiful place,” Fawley said. “It’s nice and flat. It’s got water and electricity for lighting if we want to add more lights to it. The shade we have here is a good part of it. Lots of parking all the way around the park and I think it can be used year-round.”
With just over two weeks remaining in the campaign, Fawley said now is the time to support the fundraising efforts if people have been waiting to donate or on the fence.
She said there are also opportunities to donate toward specific items that can be named in honor of a pet, family member or friend. For instance, plans for the park call for seven new trees at the cost of $60 per tree from Springcreek Nursery & Landscaping.
The park also needs six new benches, which the department can obtain at $500 each from The Roudebush Company in Star City.
Split Road Media will provide multiple signs for the park ranging from $30 a sign to $168.
Those interested in donating can do so by visiting www.patronicity.com/project/logansports_bark_park#!/. The deadline to donate is Aug. 13.
