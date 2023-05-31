When the members of Logansport High School’s class of 2023 graduate this weekend, they depart the school with the potential to change not only the community, but the world.
Logansport will hold its commencement exercises at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the McHale Performing Arts Center.
Logansport does not have a traditional valedictorian and salutatorian. Instead, the school uses a point system that considers academic success, community service and leadership and extracurricular activities.
The top 10 students at Logansport receive the distinguished graduate honor while students who rank 11-30 receive the commended graduate honor.
“These Berries have gone above and beyond in their academic achievements and commitment to service, leadership and involvement in various activities,” said Logansport High School principal Matt Jones. “Their impact on the community has been exceptional, and we are excited to see all they will accomplish in the future.”
The class of 2023 has been special for Logansport High School. They are scholars, artists, actors, athletes and serve their school and community with pride.
“It’s utterly amazing when you look at how they performed academically and then you look at all their involvement, whether it’s been athletics or community involvement, clubs at school, all those different things,” said Michele Starkey, superintendent of the Logansport Community School Corporation. “We feel like we are putting out very well-rounded students and I can’t wait to see what these kids are going to accomplish. They have the world in front of them and they can do whatever they want. We are going to look back on this class and see many, many, many successful leaders—maybe even in our country someday—and we will say ‘wow!’”
Saturday’s graduation ceremony will include speeches by Luna Tafolla and Kelsey Smart. Gracie Kitchell and Maggie Halterman, along with the Logansport Swing Choir, will also perform “For Good” from the musical “Wicked.”
This year’s top 10 Logansport High School students are:
•Emily Cole, daughter of Jennifer Cole and Jeff Cole, has been involved in McHale Tech Crew, Drama Club, Thespian Society, Logansport Dance Team, Logansport Berry Band, Swing Choir, Concert Choir and Civic Players of Logansport. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Senior Scholar Society. She was awarded the 4.0+ GPA in grades 9-11, “Best Performance as a Celestial Object” and Triple Threat award for Acting, Dancing and Tech for the Tony Awards, an awards ceremony on by students involved in drama. She was first place overall 2023 Tech Olympics Champion at the Indiana State Thespian Conference. She was a winner of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship and will attend Valparaiso University and major in Astronomy.
•Celeste Gomez, daughter of Arturo Gomez and Adriana U. Gomez, has been involved with the soccer team, tennis team, Diversity Club, Safe Club, speech team and Chinese Club. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Century Career Center Honor Society and Senior Scholar Society. She received the All-American Speech award and was a state speech qualifier in two events over two years. She made the All NCC Academic team, named Offensive Player of the year in soccer and was on the 2022 Summer Dean’s list at Ivy Tech. Gomez will attend Purdue University and major in Exploratory Studies.
•Jenna Gross, daughter of Aaron and Peggy Gross, has been involved in Drama Club (President), Swing Choir, Band (Drum Major), Student Council, Jazz Band, Logansport Children’s Choir and was senior class treasurer. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Senior Scholar Society. She has received the Leadership Award from GEM Band, the leadership award for school, had perfect attendance and was named Best Marcher for the LHS Band. She was on the all ‘A’ honor roll each quarter and semester at LHS. Gross will attend Indiana University Kokomo and major in Pre-Dentistry.
•Alexsa Herrold, daughter of Justin and Alicia Herrold, has been involved in soccer, basketball, softball, Key Club, Principal’s Advisor, student council, Future Leaders, Pep Club, Sub Debs and student rotarian. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Century Career Center Honor Society and Senior Scholar Society. She was awarded the Rising Star her Junior year by the Indiana Principals Association and was an Honors Biology Student of the Year. She received the following NCC athletic awards: Academic All-Conference Fall and Winter, first team soccer player and Defensive Player of the Year for Soccer. Herrold will attend the University of Louisville and major in Sport Management.
•Sky Ler Htoo, daughter of Tam Htoo and Ma Myint, and has been involved in SAFE Club, Diversity Club, Spanish Club, Student Rotarian, was senior class secretary, a manager of girls’ soccer and gymnastics, English and Social Studies Academic Super Bowl teams. She was a two-time State Speech Quarter finalist. She is a Karen interpreter and prepares documents for the Community and LCSC Corporation. She is an intern at the Law office of Andrew Achey. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Century Career Center Honor Society and Senior Scholar Society. She was named to the NCC academic team for fall and winter teams and was awarded the Kris Fisher Merit award. Htoo will attend Bradley University and major in Pre-Law in Political Science and Sociology.
•Tristan Kitchel, son of Ryan and Heidi Kitchel, has been involved in football, baseball, gymnastics manager, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student council, Key Club, Logansport Alumni Association Junior Board and Revolution Church Sunday School. He is a member of the National Honor Society. He was awarded All NCC Academic team for fall and winter sports, Class 4A All-State Academic team, NCC first football team (2022), All NCC second football team (2020, 2021) and All NCC first team baseball (2021). Kitchel will attend Purdue University and major in Animal Science.
•Gracie Kitchell, daughter of Doug and Cameron Kitchell and Courtney Kitchell, has been involved in Logansport Children’s Choir, Swing Choir, Band (Drum Major), Drama Club, Thespian Society, Junior Civic Theatre, student council. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Logansport Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. She was a Lily Scholarship finalist and Distinguished Young Women’s Spirit award winner. The IU Jacobs School of Music honored her with Academic Excellence and Indiana Young Premier Talent awards. She was All-Region Honor Band and an All-State Choir member. Kitchell will attend Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University Bloomington and major in Music Education.
•Luna Tafolla, daughter of Ramon and Telma Tafolla, has been involved in Spanish Club, Speech Team, Safe Club, Future Leaders Club, was vice president for the senior class and was a gymnastics manager. She is a member of the Logansport Savings Bank Junior Board, National Honor Society and Senior Scholar Society, Logansport Multicultural Events committee and All Saints Catholic Church. She is the 2023 Lily Endowment Scholarship recipient. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant Aide, AP Scholar and National Speech and Debate Academic All American. She earned the multilingual proficiency certificate and National Hispanic Recognition Award. Tafolla will attend the University of Notre Dame and major in Neuroscience and Behavior Studies.
•Halle VanCuren, daughter of Emily VanCuren and Jeff VanCuren, has been involved in Speech, was designer and chief editor for the school’s year book, the Tattler, Chinese Club, Band (Drum Major), and tennis. She is the President of the National Honor Society, Senior Scholar Society member and the senior class president. She is the vice president of the Logansport Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and a Junior Board Member for the Cass County Humane Society. She was a Lily Endowment Scholarship finalist and was awarded the Rising Star her Junior year by the Indiana Principals Association, AP Scholar, College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar, Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution State Scholarship recipient and Hoosier Girls State Delegate. She received the National Speech and Debate All American award and Outstanding Distinction degree. VanCuren will attend the University of Notre Dame and major in Political Science and Global Affairs.
•Carlos Vazquez, son of Juan Vazquez and Martha Castillo, has been involved in Berrybotics, the Academic Math and Science teams, Democrats Club, Diversity Club, Spanish Club and Travel Club. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Career Center Honor Society, Senior Scholar Society, LCSC Alumni Association Junior Board and a gymnastics and tennis manager. He is an AP Scholar and received All NCC Academic team honors. He was a Hoosier Boys state delegate. Vazquez will be attending Purdue University and major in Industrial Engineering.
