Four Cass County students sat on the Revolution Church stage last Thursday evening and told the adults in the audience what they felt about school, mental health, social media and substance abuse.
There was a common theme to many of their answers: show compassion.
It was all part of a Youth Voice Panel presented by the Indiana Youth Institute and Stand Up Cass County, the Youth Service Alliance and Area Five Agency.
Students participating in the discussion included Lahleya Perry from Lewis Cass and Olivia Pearson, Jacob Morrow and Myah Yax from Logansport.
The discussion was moderated by Rick Hollering, founder of the Youth Services Alliance.
Before the event began, Mayor Chris Martin delivered a proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Logansport.
“If you don’t think that people like us go through stuff, you’re wrong,” the mayor said afterwards. “I struggle with mental health just like the rest of you. Every person in this room has struggled with mental health in one way or another. But I am here right now to tell you that you will get through it.
“Every step of the way you will get through it. There are resources out there and I want you to know they are out there. So please don’t ever give up on yourselves, your family and your friends.”
School life
Yax, a senior who graduated a semester early, said one of the major stressors for students is managing the amount of school work they have each night.
Pearson, a senior, added that the push to be involved in extracurricular activities only makes things more overwhelming.
“You spread yourself so thin so fast,” she said. “You try to teach yourself how to manage your time but only stress yourself out even more. That’s why a lot of kids aren’t involved in as many things today.”
Yax was named one of the top 30 students at Logansport. She said a student can’t be in the top 10 without being in a lot of extracurricular activities. Yax was involved in 13 activities throughout high school.
Pearson said she felt like there is a big push beginning as a freshman to join clubs at school before students even begin to acclimate themselves to high school.
Yax said she hoped that adults would understand that not everyone can sit down for four hours a night to do homework.
“I can’t even begin to understand what it’s like to have to work a full shift after school and then try to finish all of your homework and then have a teacher who is super rigid and doesn’t take into consideration that these kids are working fulltime to help support their families,” Yax said. “They don’t have a decision to not work.”
Substance abuse
When it comes to substance use, the students agreed that it was a problem in their schools.
“I think it is mostly from peer pressure,” Morrow, a sophomore, said. “Or they pick it up from friends. Or they see it and think it looks cool. They try it and then they get addicted to it.”
Yax said it was common for teachers and parents to talk about peer pressure at a party but the challenge for students comes when they are alone with friends.
“You aren’t prepared for that situation,” she said. “You are prepared for the party scenario. Talking about peer pressure in all of its different forms and having resources for kids who want to get help where they don’t feel like they are going to get into a lot of trouble. I’m sure there are a lot a people who are deep in addiction and don’t want to be there but they are too scared of repercussions — and yeah, you are going to have some repercussions for your actions — but you are never going to receive help if you are afraid of what that help will bring you.”
Pearson said she was aware of children between the ages of 12 and 14 who bring vapes and illegal substances to school.
“I have no idea how someone that young can get their hands on something that powerful but they have no idea what it could do to them,” she said.
When it comes to learning about the dangers of substance use, some of the students said getting advice from peers or young adults has a bigger impact on them than from parents or teachers.
Yax disagreed, saying that her peers don’t have the credentials to speak on many experiences.
“I think what would be really helpful is to get people who have experience in these things and have struggled with addiction and are willing to tell their stories,” she said. “A lot of time when we go to talks about drug abuse you see someone on stage talking about it but they have never experienced that kind of thing. They have a good perspective but maybe it’s not the exact perspective people need to hear.”
Empowering youth
Hollering said it was important for organizations in the community to step up and empower young people.
“There are a lot of resources in the community that can get behind these young people,” he said. “We have the resources, it’s just a matter of communication. I’m not sure the communication is always good in the community among the different areas, the different schools, the different organizations.”
He said the things the students said were things for adults to follow up on and get behind.
Some of the things the students would like to see in the community and at their schools was more focus on volunteering, a reduced amount of computer/ screen time, being more open to diversity and talking more about mental health.
Pearson said she also doesn’t like people being dismissive of Generation Z or labeling them as kids who don’t want to work.
“As someone with two jobs, and being a fulltime student and being involved in everything I was told to be involved with, I would just say it would be nice if people could (stop) with the harsh comments,” she said.
“Just look out for kids,” Yax said. “It doesn’t have to your kid. If you are a parent, it’s your kid’s friends. It you are a teacher, it’s your students. If you are a counselor, it’s the students you work with. Anyone in the community who is around middle schoolers, teenagers need to be vigilant.
“We have so many factors coming at us that in a snap everything could change. Every one here is in contact with a youth in the community that they can look out for. And at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing: to keep kids healthy and most importantly to keep kids alive.”
