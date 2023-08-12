United States Congressman Rudy Yakym visited the Ironmonger Spring Company in Walton on Friday as part of his “Make It, Grow It, Move It” August District Tour.
Ironmonger Spring Company President and Owner Jo Ellen Ironmonger walked Yakym and District Director Griffin Nate around the facility, showing them how springs are produced.
“[I] appreciate it very much and I’m glad to see him come in and know that he’s out there and available if we need anything from him,” Ironmonger said.
Yakym traveled to the 11 counties in Indiana’s second congressional district during the first week of the tour, where he highlighted manufacturing. The tour takes place during August recess, Yakym said.
The purpose of the tour is to highlight manufacturing operations, agriculture and transportation and infrastructure, according to Yakym. Each of these represents the “make it,” “grow it,” and “move it,” aspects in the title of the tour, Yakym said.
“I’m on the transportation and infrastructure committee in Congress and Indiana’s known as the Crossroads of America, and we’ve got really good infrastructure here throughout the second district, whether it’s our road system for transporting things across the country, we have a great rail system here, a good air system here,” Yakym said. “Those are all things that are really important to the operations of the country that we’ll be highlighting on this tour.”
According to a press release, Yakym also toured AZI Isotopes in Bunker Hill and Ford Meter Box in Wabash on Friday. Yakym said that they have built an incredible company at Ironmonger and they send their products all over the world.
“To know that here in Indiana’s second district, right here in Cass County, we make things, we manufacture things that we send all over the world to help other companies make their products,” Yakym said. “It’s really great to see the pride that they take in the manufacturing processes here.”
