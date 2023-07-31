At the Century Career Center at Logansport High School, students have the opportunity to pursue various career pathways through different programs. One of these programs is the Culinary Arts program, and recently, $35,134.41 was requested and approved from the Logansport Redevelopment Commission so the program may receive new equipment.
Logansport School Board President and President of the Cass Logansport Economic Development Organization Bill Cuppy said 76 items made up the total amount. Some of these items include prep tables, storage items like racks and restaurant top mixers, Director of the Century Career Center Bob Iles said.
“… we’re trying to upgrade the equipment and the prep surfaces that we have in there. We also had just new cookware, stainless steel,” Iles said. “Again, a lot of what they had was pretty old, like what you would find in my kitchen at home, for example. But when we’re looking at… like an actual restaurant out or in the culinary world, they needed to upgrade.”
Iles said the equipment has not been installed yet, but it has been arriving over the last couple weeks. Associate Director of the Career Center Matt Lange said everything has arrived except for the chairs and high top tables.
“They’re a little bit on back order… at the time being,” Lange said. “But hopefully we will get those before the start of the school year.”
The Culinary Arts program falls under hospitality and tourism at the center, Iles said. He said the program was somewhat rebooted in 2019 when the current culinary instructor Todd Saylor joined the Century Career Center. From the program, students learn the restaurant trade, the nutrition behind it and business management. Iles said students also run catering through the program, where they serve food ranging from snacks, like cookies and drinks, to full meals with appetizers and desserts.
“They even run like a tour of the world over the school year, which I think is pretty cool,” Iles said. “And so, the staff here at the high school or the career center, about every two weeks, you’ll have a different cuisine, so whether it’s Madagascar or Russia. Those are two of my favorites this year…”
The program utilizes two kitchen spaces, a classroom and a restaurant space, according to Iles. The classes in the program follow a four course sequence, starting with Principles of Culinary and Hospitality, then Nutrition. Two new courses are also being added this year as part of a new transition called Next Level Programs of Study; these new courses being Hospitality Management as well as a Hospitality Management Capstone, he said.
“The capstone focuses more on giving students workplace experience or, you know, really integrating work-based learning within the classroom setting,” Iles said. “We kind of already do that in the career center across all our programs anyhow, but the point of the capstone is to try and really enhance that work-based component within the school setting.”
The Culinary Arts program, like other pathways at the Century Career Center, also lets students from other school corporations participate. According to the center’s website, students from Logansport Community School Corporation, Rochester School Corporation, Eastern Pulaski School Corporation, Caston School Corporation, Pioneer School Corporation and Carroll Consolidated School Corporation all participate at the career center. While the Culinary Arts program is available for students from other corporations, Iles said they usually see students from other corporations in other pathways. In addition, Lange said the classes are offered as dual credit through Vincennes University.
The career center has over 20 programs that they are always managing and balancing budgets for, according to Iles. He said the money was requested because the culinary arts area had not seen an upgrade in a while. Cuppy said private industries have contributed to other pathways, such as construction companies donating equipment they are no longer using to the career center, but in this case, these items are brand new.
The program, according to Iles, had a mix of equipment students would find out in the real world and at home. Iles said having newer equipment gives students experience on what they need, which gives them better job prospects. He said that the Culinary Arts program is an important career pathway and provides a safe environment for students to learn skills such as full meal preparation and service.
“I’d say, really, the big thing is when they’re here at the career center… we’re trying to train them with the skills that they’re ready to possibly enter directly into the workforce, right? And, if we’re training you on equipment that is, you know, like 20 years old older… like I said something I might be using at home, that’s not going to cut it when I go to work in a restaurant that’s turning tables over like every 30 minutes or twice an hour and whatnot. They need to have the higher level skills on those industry level equipment…”
