The Ward 5 City Council seat formerly held by the late Carl McPherson was filled Wednesday afternoon by Landis Elementary School teacher Hayley Zinsmaster.
Zinsmaster, a first grade teacher, will finish out McPherson’s term on the Logansport City Council. The next step for the Cass County Democrats is to appoint Zinsmaster to the November election ballot.
Lita Rouser, chair of the local Democratic party, said they were looking for a young professional who could take a fresh look at city government in a way that would be beneficial for the community.
“We found that person in Hayley,” she said.
Zinsmaster wasn’t so sure at first but after many meetings, questions and research, she agreed.
“We’ve all been very impressed with her since the first time we met her because she has been very thorough,” Rouser said. “We know she will be a person who will work for the community first. It won’t be a partisan thing.”
McPherson died April 23 from COVID-19.
While she never met McPherson, Zinsmaster knows she has big shoes to fill.
“Being a teacher, I’m excited to learn more,” she said.
Born and raised in Logansport, she said being a city council member was a new way to serve a community that she has always lived in and plans to continue living in.
“I thought I would try something new while continuing to learn and help my community,” she said.
Zinsmaster studied at the University of Indianapolis, majoring in education, after graduating from Logansport High School in 2005.
In a December 2005 article published in the Pharos-Tribune, Zinsmaster, then a freshman at UIndy, was asked to give advice to high school freshmen. She replied, “Meet lots of people, and really pick the school you want to go to. Do lots of research.”
The public can meet Zinsmaster at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Science Project, 611 North St.
