15 years
The Oak Ridge landfill is awaiting approval on an 87-acre addition.
Logansport Parks and Recreation is applying for funds to go toward the development of Huston Park.
The Lewis Cass High School Lady Kings softball team defeated Madison-Grant to clinch the regional title and advance to the state tournament. Senior Jennifer Berlet made a slide at home plate to score the winning run.
25 years
Thanks to a $10,000 donation from Logansport native Samuel C. Butler and a $7,500 grant from the Bill McTaggart Trust, the purchase of a 1920s ReVere touring car was made. Butler is an attorney in New York City.
Asbestos concerns have the city reconsidering the possibility of the purchase of the NIPSCO building for housing the Logansport Police Department.
The vacant house at 600 E. Wabash Avenue, formerly home to the madam Kitty Kelly, was destroyed by fire.
A change in billing methods will allow an estimated $4,000 savings to local taxpayers according to the building supervisor of the Cass County courthouse.
The empty lot at the northeast corner of Third and E. Market streets has been nicely landscaped through a partnership between National Bank and Slusser’s Green Thumb.
The Silver Beaver, the highest award the Boy Scout Council can bestow on an adult leader, has been awarded to Dr. Leo Cahalan, D.V.M., of Logansport.
Al’s restaurant at 201 Burlington Avenue is offering a full breakfast and fruit bar for $3.99.
Number one draft pick Peyton Manning joined the Colts this week for the first day of a two-week session of voluntary summer school.
50 years
The old skating rink at Spencer Park was razed this week. According to Mayor Martin Monahan the building was unsafe.
A survey is underway here that could lead to the closing of Lake Cicott and Noble Township elementary schools.
The city council agreed to study the possibility of razing the present Sexton’s home at Mt. Hope cemetery, with an eye toward building a new structure.
Nick Pasquale ended a 50-year career with the Penn-Central railroad this week.
Carl R. Berndt has retired after 43 years with ESSEX.
Thirteen-year-old Randy Wayne Vitello drowned in the swimming area of France Park.
Logansport tripped the host Lewis Cass Kings 11-1 in six innings and will advance to play Caston in the baseball sectional.
Veteran Logansport golfer Don Conn shot to a two-stroke lead in the city tournament.
100 years
The Glickman Manufacturing Company, a new industry planning to move into 208 S. Sixth Street, Logansport, asked the Logansport residents to lend it $5,000 to get its feet on the ground.
The Chase Boys Choir gave a free concert using an orchestra for the first time.
Electric current is now being furnished to the town of Clymers.
Logansport’s new flat-to-curbing parking ordinance will be enforced according to local police.
Johnny “Red” Corriden, local boy, former member of the Ottos baseball team is piloting the Des Moines club of the Western league as they’ve come from almost the cellar to fourth place.
