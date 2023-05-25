Student’s name: Sebastian Diego-Ignacio
Parents’ names: Anabela R. Ignacio and Ernesto Diego
Business name: Indiana Packers Corporation
Position: E & P Inspector
Career Goal: Construction
Century Career Center class: Work-Based Learning--Cooperative Education
Century Career Center instructor: Cynthi Frye
Supervisor’s name: Jade Miller
Supervisors’ title: Bacon Supervisor
Student’s input
What are your job duties? “I work on two different lines L1 and L2. I feed the lines, operate, catch, scale on one and two. I work with labels and manifest and I make boxes and fast packing.”
How has this co-op position been helpful to you? “It has been helpful in keeping track of how much I make after a full week. It has also helped me be better at communication with my coworkers.”
What have you learned? “I have learned how to operate several machines on separate lines. I learned how to work with others on each line.”
How is this job preparing you for the future? “This job has prepared me for the future by teaching me how difficult it can be.”
Has it affected your career decision? “It has not affected my career decision because I want to still continue in construction.”
What have you liked about this job? “I have liked how I easily get along with others. I’ve made new friends at my current job. It is also easy to get the hang of the job.”
Supervisor’s input
What is this student’s position? “Sebastian is a line worker on L1 and L2.”
What duties does this student perform? “Sebastian does all jobs on the lines. He scales, tapes, and ships boxes. He also manifests boxes.”
How is this job preparing this student for the future? “This job is teaching Sebastian responsibility and a good work ethic. He is also working for his pay check.”
What do you think of this program? “Sebastian is getting an education while working. The program is great.”
Why were you willing to participate? “We wanted to help Sebastian out.”
