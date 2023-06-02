Friday, May 26
10:42 p.m. – Arrest, West Market Street and Barron Street, Logansport. Melissa Kellems, 30, of Francesville, Ind., was arrested for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Saturday, May 27
8:10 a.m. – Arrest, 450 East and Brians Way, Logansport. Jeffrey Wolfe, 32, of Logansport, was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle (level 6 felony), unauthorized control of a motor vehicle (level 6 felony) operating while intoxicated, endangering (class a misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), two counts of leaving the scene of an accident (class B misdemeanor) and reckless driving (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Monday
9:34 p.m. – Arrest, US 35 and 1150 South, Logansport. Gage Quaglio, 27, of Burnettsville, Ind., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
10:55 p.m. – Arrest, US 35 and South County Road 950 East, Logansport. Eric Dockery, 43, of Kokomo, was arrested for habitual traffic violator for life (level 5 felony). CCSD.
Tuesday
12:23 a.m. – Arrest, 100 block of Court Park. Jesus Martinez-Lopez, 43, of Logansport, was arrested for operator never licensed (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony). CCSD
Friday
12:06 a.m. – Warrant, 1500 block of North State Road 17, Logansport. Randy Higgins, 56, of Logansport, was arrested on a failure to register as a sex offender warrant (level 6 felony). CCSD.
