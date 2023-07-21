Like every other high school graduate preparing to enter college, Shivani Gutierrez has been texting her future roommate and coordinating what they need for their small dorm room.
Pioneer High School prepared its valedictorian for a lot of things, from planning a dorm room with a South Carolinian roommate she has yet to meet to getting her ready to conquer the University of Notre Dame
Gutierrez is one of three Cass County students who will be attending Notre Dame in the fall. Logansport High School’s Luna Tafolla and Halle VanCuren will join her in South Bend.
She plans on majoring in global affairs and political science on a pre-law track.
“There’s going to be so many activities with parents, with students, and obviously all the Notre Dame football games are exciting,” Gutierriz said. “It’s also nerve wracking because there is so much to do to get ready for it.”
Before she leaves for South Bend, Gutierrez will head to Wyoming for a camping trip with other Notre Dame Merit Scholars.
Along with the excitement of heading to college, she is also feeling some sadness knowing she will have to leave her family behind.
“Having three younger siblings, I’m definitely going to miss them a lot,” she said.
There are also her parents, Max and Erika Gutierrez, who have witnessed her hard work throughout high school. And an older sister, Sheccid, who will be her college neighbor as she enters her sophomore year at Saint Mary’s in South Bend.
“We see it many nights where she was typing essays and doing homework,” Max Gutierrez said. “She was doing these kinds of things until early in the morning. So, she was all night at work on this. She might take a 30 minute or one hour nap and keep going. At one point I was like ‘you shouldn’t work that hard’ but I was thinking ‘no, you have to work harder than that.’ I’m coming from a really poor family in Mexico. I have worked really, really hard to be here so I don’t expect less from my kids. They already set their standards very high which is good. We don’t have to push them really hard. They have seen mom and I work really hard. I think that is their motive.”
Gutierrez always knew she wanted to go to a big university when she graduated high school. Along with all the hard work, she also joined the right groups and organizations to help make Notre Dame happen.
She was the Pioneer Class of 2023 valedictorian, senior class vice president, president of the student council, national honors society vice president and a band member.
“I’m really proud and very excited,” said Erika Gutierrez. “She had options and I’m really glad she chose the closest option. She could have gone to Georgetown. She could have gone to USC. For her to choose Notre Dame, which is a great school, but she will also be closer to home and very close to her sister. I only have to make one trip to visit them both. She worked really hard for this and we are just so happy for her. And so proud. Like my husband said she sets herself a very high standard. And we have always told her, we have come so far but you can go so much farther.”
Outside of school, she was president of the Logansport Savings Bank Junior Board and president of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. She is very active at her church, the Church of Christ, where she sings and also works with children.
“Shivani’s leadership on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council was amazing,” said Mayor Chris Martin. “(She) will be setting a new level of expectations for the president role.”
One of her favorite parts of being involved with the Logansport Savings Bank Junior Board was getting to support local nonprofits. The students on the board got to choose a nonprofit to volunteer with and the bank paid them for their service. The money they earned went into a pool and at the end of the school year the students got to vote on which nonprofit they would donate the funds to.
This past school year the Junior Board donated $1,000 each to Peak Community Services and the Emmaus Mission Center.
“It was a pleasure to have Shivani on the Junior Board,” said Junior Board coordinator Christina Truax. “We had the privilege of watching her grow, develop and cultivate strong leadership skills in the two years she was on the board. We are so proud of her and her accomplishments.”
Gutierrez credited her parents for inspiring her to work so hard and to keep going when she thought she had reached her limit.
“Obviously, there are moments where you are like ‘I don’t know if it’s worth it’ or ‘I don’t know if I can do this’ but just seeing (my parents) and seeing how they never gave up and how they support me and guide me,” she said. “When I am doubting myself, they are always there to be like ‘no, you can do it. We’re going to help no matter what.’ It’s just always seeing the bigger picture but also knowing you have such a great family that you can lean on and they are always going to be there to help you reach those goals.”
“It’s not that she will do great things. She is already doing great things,” said her mother. “I think she is an example that if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything. She works so hard. It was not something that was given to her. It was something that she worked for.”
Along with knowing she wanted to go to a top university, she realized early on that she wanted to be a lawyer.
“When I was very little I would see lawyers on tv and it just looked like the most fun job ever,” she said. “I think debate is so fun. But I think the research is really what got me. You just really have to dig deep into the law. And I love to read. I also oddly like to wear business casual clothing so I think that is my idea dress for work.”
During high school she was able to shadow different types of lawyers ranging from corporate lawyers to prosecutors.
Her mother recalls a time during school when her daughter came home proudly proclaiming she had won a debate in class and the teacher suggested she should become a lawyer.
“The teacher, they did not know her career goals,” said Erika Gutierrez. “It’s just interesting because I think that is what (she) is supposed to do.”
“I can’t imagine myself doing another job,” Shivani Gutierrez said.
When she gets to Notre Dame, she will unite with two talented debaters: Tafolla and VanCuren. Both were state finalists in their debate specialties on the Logansport High School debate team.
Pioneer High School does not have a debate team, though Gutierrez wanted to start one.
So who would win a debate between Gutierrez, Tafolla and VanCuren?
“I don’t know!” she said. “Obviously, they are both super-smart. So, maybe it depends on the topic. Luna, I think if she were to debate anything in the medical field or anything related to science she would definitely win.”
Thankfully, the three freshmen won’t have to debate anytime soon and can lean on each other for friendship and help navigating their new surroundings when they arrive in South Bend.
“Obviously, Notre Dame is a big school,” Gutierrez said. “People come from all over. I’ve meet students from Panama, France, China and across America. Halle and Luna are so great and so kind. It can be so overwhelming when you are meeting so many new people and trying to make friends. When you already have people there you are a little more grounded and you have people you can explore with.”
And she will also have her sister, Sheccid, who will be very close by at Saint Mary’s. Gutierrez said she depending on her sister throughout high school.
“We definitely worked great together,” she said. “I think it was so helpful. She always had the best advice. Even going into college, she was so helpful. She really is my best friend so I think it has been the biggest blessing ever.”
Watching her daughters succeed has taught Erika Gutierrez an important lesson: invest in children.
“Even on a tight budget, invest in your kids,” she said. “Growing up, we were always on a tight budget but there was always a priority. She was in music lessons, swimming, dance. Just invest in things that will help your kids, even on a tight budget.”
