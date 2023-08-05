15 years
Logansport City Council voted in favor, 5-2, of alcohol sales at Dykeman Golf Course and permitting service of alcoholic beverages at certain events at the Little Turtle Waterway.
The J C Penney After School fund awarded $10,000 to the Cass County Family YMCA.
Thousands of people from all over the country are expected to flood Logansport next month for the September 6 Shrine Day parade and festivities.
For the first time in its 62-year history the Logansport Jaycees will be recruiting female members.
Logansport grad Adam Van Zee was named tennis coach at Earlham College.
25 years
Mayor Bill Vernon and city council are committed to keeping the police department in a downtown location but are still looking for such a location.
Logansport City Council tabled the recommendation of annexing areas along E. Main Street south to Morgan Hill. The area includes Stony Pike Trailer Mobile Home Park.
Twelve Mile firefighter, Scott Homburg, said his department purchased new pagers to replace the old fire phone system of notifying its twenty-three members.
Logansport’s Carol Vance set a national record for muzzle shooting at the National Championship Shoot held in southern Indiana.
The movies playing at the State Cinemas I&II are Saving Private Ryan and The Parent Trap.
The Chicago Cubs enjoyed a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
Jeff Gordon won his second Brickyard, winning the biggest purse in NASCAR history.
50 years
Gov. Otis Bowen will be present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the rebuilding and widening of state road 25 to Twelve Mile. This will take place in Twelve Mile.
A nation-wide shortage of beef has caused many meat packers to be out of work.
Managers of local drive-ins such as Mr. Happy Burger, Burger Chef and McDonalds say they have been assured that they will have enough beef for their hamburgers until the price freeze lifts September 12.
New construction in Logansport soared over the $2-million mark in July according to the monthly report of the Building Commissioner’s Department.
Kent Feeds is planning to construct a new center here, two miles south of the city on US 35.
The State Department of Public Instruction has recommended closing of the Washington Township elementary school in southeastern School Corporation.
The State and Skyline Line Drive In theaters will be closed for a time as Cinecom Corp. based in New York has declared bankruptcy.
The Brave’s Hank Aaron hit his 701st career home run against the Cincinnati Reds, putting him just 13 shy of Babe Ruth’s career 714.
100 years
It was announced that the first annual Washington Township fair would be held September 7 and 8.
The new Galveston library was dedicated.
A temporary bridge will be built over the new channel for Horney Creek, north of Logansport.
Local churches held memorial services for President Warren G. Harding.
The Sinclair Company has opened a new filling station at 17th Street.
The price of gas in Logansport was lowered from 18 cents to 16 cents a gallon by most oil companies.
