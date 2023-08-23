An excessive heat warning remains in effect for all of Cass County and many of the neighboring areas as hear index values are expected to reach up to 110 degrees on Thursday.
The warning, which remains in effect through Thursday, also includes Pulaski and White counties.
The National Weather Service warns the extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. If planning to be outside, drink plenty of fluids.
The advisory recommends staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun. Also check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those who live alone. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Several businesses and organizations open Thursday can be used as cooling stations. The Salvation Army Logansport 360 Life Center, 620 Wilkinson St., will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a cooling station. Miami County Museum, 51 N. Broadway, Peru, will be open 10 a.m. 6 p.m. for those looking to beat the heat in Miami County.
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 96 degrees and southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will reach as high as the mid-80s on Friday.
