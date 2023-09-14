The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is extending its Twilight Pumpkin trains, with the Not-So-Scary, Scary Animal Show put on by Silly Safari Shows, to all four Saturdays in October.
The Animal Show begins at 5:30 p.m. and then the diesel train pulls away from the depot area at 6:30 p.m. for a unique excursion through the Indiana fall countryside.
Additional diesel Pumpkin Trains will run on Saturdays in October. These 10-mile, round-trip excursions to the Kankakee River take approximately 45 minutes and will then drop passengers off at the Pumpkin Patch and fall activities on the museum grounds.
Steam Pumpkin Trains take approximately 25 minutes. They depart from the depot and travel approximately 1.4 miles to the park returning to the Pumpkin Patch and fall activities on the museum grounds.
Check the website for departure times and prices. Child tickets include a pumpkin. Additional pumpkins can be purchased at the ticket office prior to departure for $3 each.
The HVRM museum displays and grounds are free of charge. HVRM has one of the largest museum collections of working railroad signals, a restored WWII Pullman Troop Car, a diorama of North Judson in the early 1950’s depicting the Pennsylvania, Chesapeake & Ohio, Erie, and New York Central railroads which all ran through the town.
Tickets are available online at www.hoosiervalley.org or by calling the depot on Saturdays at 574-869-3950. Groups of six or more receive $2 off each ticket purchased. Book in advance, as many of these special trains sell out.
Prior to boarding, passengers purchasing tickets online need to pick up their tickets at the ticket office. Arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure. For handicap accessibility, prior arrangements must be made by calling the depot and are available only on diesel excursions.
Located in North Judson, Starke County, the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is an all-volunteer, non-profit educational organization dedicated to the preservation of railroad history in northwest Indiana. The museum educates the public through interpretive displays and its tourist railroad operations.
