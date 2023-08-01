Several people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Broadway streets in Walton on Saturday, according to a press release.
Cass County Central Dispatch were notified at 7:53 p.m. and deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Walton Fire Department and Cass County Medical Services responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation by Deputy Jacqueline Beebout found that a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, traveling southbound, was turning eastbound onto Broadway Street. The driver, 72-year-old Donald Berry of Logansport, failed to yield the right of way to a 2008 Pontiac Torrent traveling northbound, which was being driven by 32-year-old Daniel Hernandez of Logansport.
Hernandez was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital by Cass County Emergency Medical Services for complaint of pain. Passengers 35-year-old Tenesita Hernandez-Sanchez and 30-year-old Monica Fidela Cruz, both from Logansport, were transported as well for complaints of pain. Alcohol and narcotics use are believed to be a factor in this crash, the press release says.
The crash is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, according to the press release. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the office at 574-753-7800.
