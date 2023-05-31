Caston Cafe Summer Feeding is located in the school cafe and runs through June 30. Breakfast runs from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend.
More information is available by contacting Alysha Marrs at 574-598-8000, extension 327 or email marrsa@caston.k12.in.us.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Caston School Corporation Cafe to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. Anyone age 18 or younger may come and eat.
