Rochester’s Woodlawn Health Laboratory, 1400 E. Ninth St., was recently awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP).
The accreditation was awarded based on the results of an on-site inspection and meeting the rigorous and robust standards set forth by the CAP.
“The Lab team is dedicated to providing excellent care to every patient and our CAP accreditation highlights this commitment and the hard work of each team member,” said the facility’s director, Emily Schouten, MS, MLS (ASCP) CM.
Woodlawn Health Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“We are so very proud of our team that goes through rigorous inspections to demonstrate the amazing quality of care we are giving our community each and every day,” said Alan Fisher, Woodlawn Health’s chief executive officer.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examined the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examined laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management. The reviews helped verify that the lab is using the most recent best practices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.