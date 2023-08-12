15 years
MW Industries, Inc. pledged $45,000 to Ivy Tech Community College’s “Building communities, Changing lives” vision campaign.
Spc. John Blickenstaff of Twelve Mile was injured in an explosion in Baghdad.
The Logansport Parks Department will soon have a master plan outlining development for its newest park, an 80-acre facility known as Harry H. Huston Park.
Pear Tree Gallery artist Teri Partridge will be honored during a reception at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.
The St. Louis Cardinals rocked Chicago Cubs’ pitcher Carlos Zambrano for four homers in a 12-3 win.
25 years
When interviewed, local residents were split on their opinion concerning the President Clinton and Lewinski scandal. Half said Clinton’s behavior cast doubt on his character and half said his private life should remain private.
The Cass County Drainage Board is dealing with complaints about flooding in residential areas.
The Logansport Utility Service Board is looking over some suggested names for the pocket park at 6th and E. Market where the Gossard building once stood.
Students at All Saints Catholic School will be wearing uniforms back to school this year.
Art work by Logansport artist Ted Ruel is on display at the public library.
A fourth straight round of 72 by Steve Schwering should be good enough for him to bring home the city golf title for the fourth time in five years.
50 years
President Nixon scheduled time on TV to counter allegations that he is any way involved in the Watergate scandal.
Logansport Mall manager Mrs. Pat D’Andrea said that there are plans for the building of twin theaters on the west side of the Sears store.
Two suggestions have been made as to what to do with the Logansport High School building between Market and Broadway. One would have the building razed and made into a park, the other proposed turning it into a home for senior citizens.
Frank Callipo applied for permits to build a warehouse south of Usher Street and north of Erie Avenue on the west side of 17th Street.
The Logansport Lancers semi-pro football team lost 24-0 to the Lafayette Generals. Sam Green was the offensive leader for the Lancers. They weren’t able to mount a scoring threat but the Lancer defense looked impressive in the third quarter.
100 years
George Crabb, 56, was killed in an accident at Casparis Stone quarry at Kenneth, 6 miles west of the city.
Logansport schools will open their doors September 4. The Logansport Business College fall term will begin August 27.
Thirty businessmen participated in a tour of the local factories sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
An engineer was hired by the Galveston town council to organize a new water works system for that city.
A fund-raising dinner was held to start off a campaign to raise $33,000 for Logansport’s new hospital.
Two local youths were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals for racing horses up and down High Street.
Three Logansport golfers, Bob Sharts, B. W. Easter and D. W. Horron, did well in the state championship at Muncie.
