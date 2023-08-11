The annual festival The Taste, presented by Logan’s Landing, is Saturday night, and this year, some new additions and changes have been made. Executive Director of Logan’s Landing George Franklin Jr. said that some new food vendors will be attending the festival.
“We have got four Mexican food trucks… we’ve got two different pizza suppliers. We’ve got an ice cream vendor and we’ve got some American cuisines as well,” Franklin said. “The big thing that we’ve added this year is… the Science Project will be set up along with the [Cass County] Roosters who will be selling domestic beers and the Science [Project] will be selling their products, their brews that they make in house.”
According to a poster uploaded to The Taste’s Facebook page, the following food vendors will be at the festival: Bruno’s Pizza, Cass County Democrats, Civic Players, El Taquito Feliz, J & A Woodfire Pizza, Mayor Martin, Ramirez Tacos, Tienda La Bendicion, U-Know Pizza, Panadaria Country Bakery and Migueliyos Food Truck. Logan’s Landing will also be a food vendor, according to a comment left on their Facebook page. In addition to the Science Project and the Cass County Roosters, the People’s Winery will also be serving drinks, Franklin said.
The layout of the festival has also been reconfigured. The stage has been moved to a different area as well as the tent, but the food vendors will all be in the same area, he said.
“We’ve upgraded the restrooms that we’re going to have this year, it won’t be the port-o-pots,” Franklin said. “It’ll be a really nice trailer that we’ve pulled in. It’ll be climate controlled and it’ll be a lot nicer.”
Performing entertainment at the festival will be bands Hence the Hero, Love 4 Zero and the Toy Factory. A Kids Korner will also be available, hosted by Security Federal Bank.
Franklin said he is looking forward to meeting new people and seeing everybody out having a good time. Originally, the festival was titled The Taste of Cass County, but Franklin said that by dropping the Cass County part, it gave the opportunity for outside vendors to come in. He said this event is significant to Logansport because it gives people of Cass County and Logansport the opportunity to sample foods they might not have had a chance to sample.
“I’m really hoping to bring back the festival atmosphere that existed in downtown Logansport a... few years ago. We’ve kind of slid a little bit backwards, but here recently we’ve had some really great support from the downtown businesses and from the downtown, well, from the Logansport City Council and the Mayor’s office,” Franklin said. “We’ve been really fortunate to have a lot of support from them in not just Logan’s Landing, not just The Taste, but all the businesses and everything downtown. The positive vibes that everybody’s putting off. I mean, all you got to do, particularly on a Friday or Saturday night, is just walk downtown and it’s… pretty great.”
The Taste will be from from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday on Melbourne Avenue in downtown Logansport. There is a $2 admission fee and a $1 fee per ticket, which is used to purchase food and drink, the website says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.