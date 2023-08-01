A local investment group broke ground on the Vibrant Event Center Monday afternoon along the bank of the Eel River in Riverside Park.
Set to open in 2024, the event center will include a main gathering room capable of holding 400 guests, a smaller room with a capacity of 60 people and a roof patio that will also hold 60 people.
The Vibrant Event Center will be located where the old water treatment plant and power plant was located and it is expected to cost $4.2 million dollars.
The event center is being built by a group of local investors who make up the Eel River Equity Group LLC. Investors include Sean and Becky Dewitt, Matt and Jen Lewellen, Andrew and Amy Miller, Jon-Myckle and Amy Price and Matt and Katya Swisher.
“The first idea, regardless of what went here, the city needed a parking lot for the park for public use,” said Bill Cuppy, president of the Logansport-Cass County Chamber of Commerce and the Cass Logansport Economic Development Organization, during the groundbreaking ceremony. “We started working on that. We knew investors would need some kind of parking so we worked with the redevelopment commission and the city council once again to fund a public/ private parking lot because the park really needed it.”
Deichman Excavating began work on Monday on the parking lot, which will lead to the northwest portion of Dentzel Drive along the Eel River being closed at the Cass County Carousel. Motorists will be able to use the access road east of the Carousel to drive from the north side of the park to the south side of the park. Access to the park from 10th and Race Streets will also be closed through the end of 2023.
Cuppy said he works with many different investors but there is something different about working with local investors.
“They go that extra mile,” he said. “They know what it takes in Logansport. They are willing to do whatever it takes. They already have their blood, sweat, tears and money in this community.”
Cuppy said the event center will be built with as many local resources as possible.
Mayor Chris Martin said he was excited to see local investors come together and bring something much needed to Logansport.
“I think it’s amazing not just because it’s an event center that we need in this community, but I think its awesome that we have local investors doing it and a local bank doing it,” Martin said.
Martin hoped that the Vibrant Event Center will increase more opportunities for development in the community, especially along Race Street.
“We have plans for this whole corridor turning into something because of the river,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for a lot of investors to get involved—hopefully local investors and investors outside of the state or community.”
Andrew and Amy Miller were excited to have the opportunity to start the next phase of the event center with the groundbreaking ceremony. They said plans were moving forward and on track for the spring 2024 opening.
The investment group plan for the event center to be focused on hosting weddings, corporate meetings, class reunions, quinceañeras, proms and galas.
For more information about the event center visit vibranteventcenter.com.
