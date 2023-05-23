A group of new businesses debuted in Logansport Monday. They had names such as Rainbow Stressball, Lemony Lemons, Pipe Cleaner Creations and Bestie Bracelets. Also, they were owned by third-graders.
It was all part of Fairview Elementary’s Fairview Fun Town day, an event created by teachers Kristi Bergin and Johnson to teach child about entrepreneurship, business and teamwork.
The third-graders set up their businesses in the Fairview gym, their tables decorated with a business sign and their product out for display. There were Shrinky Dink keychains, erasers, temporary tattoos. A couple teams of students went with games, such as kick a soccer goal or ring toss. A long line waited at the snow cone booth, where student Aubrey Davis was dressed as Disney’s Elsa from the film “Frozen.”
Bergin and Johnson started Fun Town while teaching at Franklin Elementary. When they started teaching at Fairview, they pitched the idea to Principal Christine Hess, who said she was eager for Fun Town to continue.
Bergin said the project was part of a unit of study that contained lessons on opportunity costs, goods and services and target markets.
“Students need to think about who they will be selling to because we will have kindergarteners coming all the way up to fifth-graders and some staff members as well,” she said.
One customer the students maybe didn’t account for was Mayor Chris Martin, who visited the businesses Monday morning.
“It feels very exciting that the mayor came by to our shop,” said Serenity Carson, who was selling erasers with her teammates.
She said she learned that running a business can be very hard and you have to concentrate on them. She said the business she created with her team took a lot of work and was a little difficult.
“We think it’s a great opportunity for the students to learn what it means to plan for a business and do the work in advance and then get to run the business,” Bergin said. “It’s neat to see how they take ownership of it.”
Part of planning their business was determining the cost of their product. Students had to figure out how much it cost to make the item and determine how much they thought their peers would be willing to spend on the items. They also needed to know how many items they would have to sell to make a profit.
Shoppers could buy tickets for a quarter each. They then used the tickets to make purchases from the different businesses.
Aunisty Wilson, one of the owners of Pipe Cleaner Creations, said her favorite part of working on the business was spending times with her friends.
Her business partner, Angel Ortiz, said he learned about hard work.
“Pretend you have a company,” said Ortiz. “If you combine team work it levels your company up higher. So like, Tesla, they are really popular, so if you keep on trying you probably make it up (to their level).”
Ryleigh Cable said her team chose rainbow stress balls because they thought the items would sell well. She and her team made the stress balls by filling balloons from water beads.
Samantha De La Cruz said that learning how to work as a team was the important thing she experienced by being part of the Rainbow Stressball business.
At the end of the day the students raised approximately $1,000, which will be donated to help a family in need. Bergin said donating the funds raised helps the students understand the value of giving back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.