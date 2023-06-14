With goals to highlight the growth of and bring people to downtown Logansport, Tri Kappa sorority is hosting "Kappa on the Town” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
The event is similar to a social media scavenger hunt. Gamers will download the Goosechase app on their phones and use the code on their ticket to play. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased in advance at Fisher Funeral Chapel or at Black Dog Coffee at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Players can try to do it alone or form a team of up to six people to make the most efficient use of the three-hour contest. It’s not race, but rather a point-based system where the score is kept by the app. Contestants must complete tasks like posting videos or photos to prove you visited a location or answer riddles about businesses.
Several downtown businesses and restaurants will be offering specials throughout the event. A limited number of tickets will be sold and the first 75 players will receive goodie bags full of coupons and items from local businesses.
The grand prize features a gift basket worth several hundred of dollars in donated prizes and gift cards. There will also be prizes for team spirit and the most original post. A second-place drawing for a $100 cash prize will be held with all participants eligible. Proceeds benefit the Tri Kappa Scholarship Fund. Contact Sarah at 765-409-9063 for more information.
