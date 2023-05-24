Logansport Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl briefed the City Council Finance Committee on the construction delays during Phase 1 of the Erie Avenue project on Monday.
Pomasl said NIPSCO paid a $117,000 settlement to compensate for city and contractor costs, and the money must now be moved into funds so it can be distributed.
The repaving project on Erie Avenue between Eight and Fifth streets slowed down in the early fall of last year because NIPSCO failed to provide proper location and depths of services during the utility coordination phase of the project, Pomasl said.
Deichman Excavating, the hired contractor for the project, were encountering service lines that were not supposed to be there.
“NIPSCO (gave) us a signed-off no-contact work order that said they had stuff in the area but based on our construction documents we wouldn’t encounter them,” Pomasl said. “Early on it became clear it was not the case.”
Pomasl said if they encountered other utilities like phone or cable, they would have been within their right to cut the lines and keep working, but because these were gas lines, any time they encountered one, the contractor would have to call NIPSCO to verify if it’s a live service line.
As the delays piled up, Pomasl said it became clear NIPSCO needed to relocate all services. The initial delays pushed the project back by weeks, and then NIPSCO needed additional weeks to remap.
The city approached NIPSCO about compensation in December as additional costs were adding up, and NIPSCO agreed to a settlement of about $117,000. The settlement accounted for an increase in prices for materials, as the delays pushed work into 2023, and rates would be higher in the new year.
The $117,000 was based on estimates before the work was completed. The actual overages came out to about $104,000, and the city will keep the rest of the money for any increasing costs and for other city functions.
“We’re grateful for the resolution we came to,” Pomasl said.
Phase 1 of the Erie Avenue project involved the total reconstruction of Erie Avenue, including new sidewalks and curbs, from Fifth to Eighth streets, and also included work on Fifth Street.
The city held a public meeting on March 6 for residents to voice their opinions on Phase 2 of the project, which focuses on Erie Avenue between Eighth and 18th streets.
CrossRoad Engineers, the firm hired to draw up plans for upgrades to Erie Avenue, explained their ideas before a crowd of local residents, business owners, and public officials. Plans included a bike lane on each side of the road, a multi-use path on the north side of the street, bump outs filled with green space, and street parking in areas where the curb is not bumped out. Two roundabouts at 17th and 18th streets were also proposed, but public backlash quickly ended that discussion.
CrossRoad Engineers asked the public to send questions and concerns and it would adjust plans accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.