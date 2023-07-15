The Deer Creek-Sugar Creek Project, in partnership with the Carroll, Cass, Howard, Miami and Tippecanoe County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, announces the expansion of the funding area for cost share funds available from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Section 319 program.
These funds can now be used to directly enhance Little Deer Creek, Buck Creek, Paint Creek, Sugar Creek, Bachelor Run, Deer Creek, South Fork Deer Creek and more. The grant will provide funding for agricultural producers within much of the Deer Creek-Sugar Creek drainage to improve water quality on their property.
The Deer Creek-Sugar Creek Project will utilize nearly $310,000 by providing up to 75% of the costs for qualified agricultural projects.
To receive funding, projects must meet three criteria:
1. Be located within the target area (mapped in green on the enclosed figure;
2. Be a project type listed on the fundable projects list;
3. Be approved by project’s technical committees and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
While applications are accepted on a rolling basis, the next round of applications are due August 1. To learn more about the project, view details of the qualifications and to apply for cost-share funding, visit www.dcscwatershed.org/cost-share, contact your local soil and water conservation district, or contact Sara Peel at speel@arionconsultants.com or 765-337-9100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.