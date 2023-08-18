A Peru man who pleaded guilty to one federal count of production of child pornography was sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison.
James Eugene Dustin Rippy, 40, was sentenced late last month by Damon R. Leichty, U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, to 29 years in federal prison, with five years of supervised probation following release. Rippy is ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and will have to register as a sex offender.
Rippy’s sentencing comes five months after he pleaded guilty to one federal count of production of child pornography. As part of the plea agreement, a second charge of possession of child pornography was dropped. Rippy was originally arrested in April 2022 and was indicted the following month.
The 29 years sentence is very close to the maximum of 30 years federal Judge Leichty could have sentenced Rippy. The federal judge, in an eight page sentencing memorandum describes the crimes committed by Rippy as “heinous” those that “no right-minded humane society can tolerate.”
According to the memo, Rippy “groomed” the then 13-year-old victim, supplied him with alcohol and marijuana and then sexually abused him over the time period of four years.
In addition, Rippy recorded the abuse.
According to the memo, police seized 97 videos and 1,134 photos on seven cell phones and four iPads, most of which were of the victim, referred to by only his initials J.R. Nearly 60 other media files were of at least three other victims, including a toddler.
“This crime works in the shadows; and after four years, only the victim’s maturing recognition and bravery brought it to an end,” Judge Leichty writes in the sentencing memorandum. “There is nothing indicating that Mr. Rippy would have stopped otherwise.”
Rippy is appealing the sentence.
