A property owner was fined $2,000 during a Logansport Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Wednesday.
The fine is for the owner, Melissa Lincoln, who the board said failed to clean the alleyway outside of their property on Canty Street after being asked numerous times.
According to Code Enforcement Officer Randy Ulery, this property was presented before the board in July of 2022 with the same problem of the owner’s belongings extending into and across the alleys. The property owner also appeared before the board on June 7, where Ulery said this problem began again on May 19.
The board agreed to give the property owner one week to clean up the property on June 7. As of the June 14 meeting, Ulery said that there have been no improvements made to the property. Because of this, the property was fined $2,000 and a property cleanup was ordered.
“We told her last week we’d give her the seven days to clean it up, if not, she’s getting [a] property cleanup order and a fine,” Ulery said. “We tried doing this fine before, we get cleaned up, we go right back.”
The property owner did not appear before the board on June 14.
