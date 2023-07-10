Halle VanCuren will change the world. Her mom says it. Her friends say it. Pretty much everyone who knows her would say it.
A statement like that might put too much pressure on another student. But VanCuren, a recent Logansport High School graduate and soon to be freshman at Notre Dame, is up to the task.
She is one of three Cass County graduates who will head to South Bend in the fall. Pioneer’s Shivani Gutierrez and one of VanCuren’s best friends, Luna Tafolla, also a Logansport graduate, will take their brilliant minds to Notre Dame.
VanCuren was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pepsi-Cola to help aid in her tuition.
“I was really shocked because it came in a bright blue Pepsi package,” she said. “And then there was confetti inside, a water bottle, a couple of lanyards, some stickers and a congratulations letter.”
VanCuren has been busy registering for classes and working with her future roommate to determine what she needs to bring to their dorm. She’s also had time to visit her sister in Los Angeles this summer.
“I’m excited to meet all of the new people and find a new community,” she said. “And I’m really excited for the classes. They just sound really interesting and the professors sound really great.”
Among the classes she’s registered for so far are writing and rhetoric, and Chinese. She is thinking about philosophy and quantitative reasoning.
VanCuren will major in global affairs and is considering a career in law. Her ultimate goal is to help people, especially other minorities and Asian-Americans.
“I’m very excited Luna and Shivani will be there,” she said. “I’m grateful to have a familiar face around campus and to be able to hang out with someone without the pressures of forming a friendship.”
VanCuren first met Tafolla in seventh grade. She also met her other close Logansport High School friend, Sky Ler Htoo.
There’s one commonality she shares with Tafolla and Htoo. They all come from an international background.
VanCuren was adopted from the Jiang Province in China when she was just 11-months-old. Tafolla was born in Ventura, Calif. but her family returned to Mexico before moving to the United States for good when she was five. Htoo was born in a refugee camp in Thailand.
“I’ve learned so much from them,” VanCuren said.
She said she bonded with Htoo as they were both Asian-Americans on the cross country team. Her bond with Tafolla developed over their ambition for academic success.
“Between all of us, there’s a little bit of natural competition, but we have always supported each other,” she said. “In the seven years we’ve known each other there has only been love and support between all of us.”
Tafolla called VanCuren a kind and generous soul.
“She not only excels academically but she provides service to her community,” said Tafolla. “Her schedule is often full but she manages to aid others in every way she can. Now as she commences her journey at Notre Dame, I know she will excel in anything she puts her mind to. I can’t wait to see what her future holds and the amazing things she’ll accomplish.”
Htoo, who will attend Bradley University in the fall, also said that VanCuren is quick to put others first.
“I’ve seen first-hand how good-willed she is,” Htoo said. “Though she is always busy pursuing her academic endeavors, she always makes room in her schedule to be a helping hand in any way she can. Halle has always been the angel on my shoulder to calm me during difficult moments. I am excited to see the further success awaiting her at Notre Dame as she excels in every thing she puts her mind to and blesses those around her.”
Graduating from Logansport High School almost didn’t happen for VanCuren. As a freshman, she considered transferring to the Indiana Academy for Mathematics, Science and the Humanities at Ball State University in Muncie.
“I really wanted classes that challenged me,” she said. “And I really wanted to be around more peers that had the same goals and aspirations as I did.”
During the application process she realized she wasn’t as invested in the process as she should be. She took a step back and thought about her experiences at the high school and in the Logansport community.
“I realized that Logansport High School offered me much more than the academy could have offered,” she said. “I’ve grown up with my classmates since preschool and kindergarten. I’ve formed those connections with people and friends.”
“She chose the (Logansport) community,” her mother, Emily VanCuren, said. “She really learned the value of blooming where she was planted and I think no matter where life takes Halle, the beauty of this community to have your foundational years is second to none.”
“I felt so supported at Logansport High School, not only by my teachers but from everyone,” Halle VanCuren said. “All of the adults at Logansport High School, they are supportive and they want you to succeed. I really appreciate that.”
Some of those at the school who she said influenced her were speech team coach and English Teacher Jessica Kranz, guidance counselor Karin Combs, history teacher Bryan Looker, English teachers April Beene and Grace Scott and Principal Matt Jones.
“(Band directors) Mrs. (Krishanna) Shilling and Mr. (Ned) Boyd, I was with them for seven years,” she said. “They were a really big constant in my life.”
And then there were her Chinese teachers, Chunmei Guan and Yi-Chun LeFaure.
“They are just amazing,” she said. “They are amazing people and teachers and I can always count on them for anything.”
When it comes to participating at high school and in the community, her litany of activities is so long that class president pops up midway through like an afterthought.
She was also a member of the Logansport speech team, alongside Tafolla and Htoo, that finished fifth in Class AA this year. In her individual events, VanCuren finished fourth in radio broadcasting and fifth for informative.
While the academic accomplishments are obvious, it’s VanCuren’s kindness that defines her, said her mother.
“She’s always been a kind person,” she said. “She always wants to do a very good job but it’s never ever been at the cost of other people.”
She said what drives her daughter is as much a need to learn that a need to do her best.
“I know that she is going to change the world,” she said. “And in whatever little piece of the world she is at, she will affect change for good. I think the community has set her up in that way. There was been a few points in time where we’ve chosen Logansport. I think it served her really well.”
