The Cass County Historical Society will host “Settlers & Immigrants: An evening with author Michael Stajduhar” at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Stajduhar, a Cass County Commissioner, will discuss the people who settled into Cass County but will also focus on the waves of immigrants who arrived throughout history.
A new exhibit, also titled “Settlers & Immigrants,” will come to the Jerolaman Long Home Museum in the spring of 2024.
Stajduhar said that he believed his interest in local history and writing has helped him as a county commissioner by allowing him to put issues the county is facing today into perspective.
“Immigration today is a big issue in Cass County,” he said. “I think if you see what has happened in the past it gives you perspective on the present.”
He credited former CCHS executive director Thelma Conrad for helping him get started writing about Cass County settlers and immigrants. He went to Conrad when he had the initial idea and after discovering no one had written on the topic before, Stajduhar went to work on a book about the subject.
“I think what is interesting is the broad movement of people,” he said. “You have the individual stories—and I have individual stories in my book so that makes it really interesting—but I also like the broad movements of populations. They happen in a fairly specific place in a specific time, maybe over the course of a couple of decades, for a particular reason. Those movements are very specific. They aren’t generalized over hundreds of years.”
Stajduhar said his interests in reading and writing combine religion, history and politics. Those interests date back to when he was in elementary school.
He said speaking at this Friday’s CCHS event was a way to express his love for the Cass County community.
“I’d like to think that even though I only moved to Logansport 10 years ago that I have always been attracted to this town since I met my wife (who is from Logansport),” he said. “I’ve had a love for Logansport ever since 1972.”
Heather Fouts, the current CCHS executive director, said talking and teaching about history should be the organization’s main contribution to the community.
“We are very excited to have our Cass County Legacy Speaker event series established,” she said. “Our theater at the Cass County Museum downtown is assembled and we are ready to provide a variety of free history lesson themed events to the community multiple times every year. I feel our inaugural topic, ‘Settlers & Immigrants,’ is ideal because every story we plan to tell at our museums, indeed, begins and ends with the people of Cass County.”
The CCHS is located at 421 E. Broadway St. Copies of Stajduhar’s book, “Settlers & Immigrants,” will be available for purchase after the presentation. The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.