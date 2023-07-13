A fire at China’s Buffet, 3416 E. Market St., closed down Cass Plaza and left several businesses dealing with smoke and water damage Thursday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m.
The fire appeared to happen on the cooktop inside China’s Buffet, said Logansport Fire Chief Rick Bair
Bair said he believed the fire got into the plume leading to the roof.
A photo circulating on Facebook showed flames on the rooftop.
There were no injuries.
“The cook got out right away,” Bair said. “Pretty much the damage is just from water and obviously the cooktop from the flames.”
Bair said they evacuated all the businesses in the shopping center but some chose to reopen after the fire department gave them an all clear. Only Star Nails and Martin’s remained closed.
Charli Fultz, Martin’s Super Market training closing manager, said she was paged upstairs and found the grocery’s breakroom filled with smoke.
She said she instantly called 911 and evacuated customers from the store.
Employees ran up and down the aisles and checked the restrooms to make sure no customers remained before they evacuated the building. She said the process took less than five minutes and customers were compliant after an announcement was made over the intercom.
“Customers were saying flames were shooting out of the building,” she said. “We just wanted to make sure everything was ok. Customers are our number one priority. You kind of go into emergency mode.”
The businesses had their doors open in an attempt to help air out smoke as first responders began to disperse.
Bair said the fire was an ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.